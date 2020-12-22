25
DAMAGE CONTROL

Submitted by James Crugnale
The New York Times issued a big mea culpa, and returned a Peabody award and a citation as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize after retracting the core of its hit podcast series "Caliphate."

The Lede

To restore trust, "The Daily" host Michael Barbaro interviewed Dean Baquet, the Executive Editor of The Times, on a corrective podcast episode to examine what went wrong with "Caliphate." In that episode, however, Barbaro failed to disclose his personal connections with the team behind "Caliphate."

Key Details

  • The core of "Caliphate" has been retracted after the reports of factual inaccuracies emerged.
  • Barbaro has several close connections to the "Caliphate" team, including Andy Mills, a key producer behind "Caliphate," and Lisa Tobin, "Caliphate" executive producer and Barbaro's fiancée.
  • Barbaro has privately pressed journalists to temper their coverage of The New York Times, saying it was "hurting people's feelings."

