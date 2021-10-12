SHE DIDN'T COME HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS
Everything We Know About Katie Couric's Controversial Memoir So Far
Submitted by James Crugnale via thedailybeast.com
The Lede
Couric revealed in her upcoming tome that she edited out comments made by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg about Colin Kaepernick and others who kneeled during the national anthem. Ginsburg said the athletes show "contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life."
Key Details
- Also in the book, Couric criticized Diane Sawyer's interview with Whitney Houston as being almost exploitive, and said Martha Stewart needed some "healthy humbling (prison will do that.)"
- She refused to mentor Ashleigh Banfield because it felt like "self-sabotage" and wrote that Deborah Norville had a "major relatability problem." She also revealed Prince Harry smelled like cigarettes and alcohol.
- She also revealed she suffered from bulimia as a teen and had a fling with playwright Neil Simon.
Additional Thoughts
The New York Post earlier reported that Couric "heard the whispers" about Matt Lauer's behavior towards women. Couric wrote in the book that NBC colleagues reached out to her about his misconduct. One unnamed producer told her about an inappropriate email from Lauer where he asked her if she was "buttering him up." Couric also revealed there was a secret office called the bunker where an unnamed male anchor would have "one-on-one encounters, and I don't mean interviews."
