Guests Who Disagreed With Tucker Carson On His Show Over The Past Five Years, Visualized
As the number of opposing guests on Carlson’s show shrank, the length of his monologues has become far longer — typically more than 10 uninterrupted minutes per episode. https://t.co/4Q0dQygM6N pic.twitter.com/4jzSu7IRiE— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 30, 2022
