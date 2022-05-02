Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

OH?

Guests Who Disagreed With Tucker Carson On His Show Over The Past Five Years, Visualized

756 reads | submitted by Adwait

Guests Who Disagreed With Tucker Carson On His Show Over The Past Five Years, Visualized
The New York Times documented all the guests who Tucker Carlson disagreed with on his show since 2016 and it showed that just 1,000 of his last 7,000 guests were in disagreement with him.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.