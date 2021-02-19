23
THE DOCTOR IS IN

Submitted by James Crugnale
Books by Dr. Seuss occupied nine of the top 10 spots on Amazon's bestsellers list Thursday, and the prices of second-hand copies shot up online.

The Lede

With Dr. Seuss back in the headlines over his estate's decision to cease publication of six of his books because of offensive imagery, sales of his work have skyrocketed.

Key Details

  • Second-hand copies of the discontinued books were sold out across the web.
  • "The Cat In The Hat" is currently the top selling book on Amazon.
  • None of the books affected by the estate's decision — "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer" — were on the bestseller list.

