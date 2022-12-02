Don Lemon Is Unhappy That The US Women's Soccer Team Is Getting Paid More Money Now

Don Lemon, on new show "CNN This Morning," took time out to complain about women's soccer in America. On Thursday, December 1, Lemon complained that the the US men's team should get more money than the US women's team, simply because the men's games are more popular than the women's.

Lemon agreed that women, too, should get paid more — but still not as much as men — after the current men's World Cup tournament has brought in more money to the women's team than their own World Cup win in 2019.

#WATCH | Don Lemon: “The men’s team makes more money because, you know what, people are more interested in it.” pic.twitter.com/DSfwXeJLZO — El American (@ElAmerican_) December 2, 2022

Via Twitter/The Daily Beast.