Don Lemon Is Unhappy That The US Women's Soccer Team Is Getting Paid More Money Now

Adwait
Don Lemon's new CNN gig is off to a rocky start.
Don Lemon, on new show "CNN This Morning," took time out to complain about women's soccer in America. On Thursday, December 1, Lemon complained that the the US men's team should get more money than the US women's team, simply because the men's games are more popular than the women's.

Lemon agreed that women, too, should get paid more — but still not as much as men — after the current men's World Cup tournament has brought in more money to the women's team than their own World Cup win in 2019.



