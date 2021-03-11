55
'LIES HAVE CONSEQUENCES'

Submitted by James Crugnale
Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost faltering ratings that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.

The Lede

Dominion argues that its reputation was hurt by Fox News, which it says "endorsed, repeated and broadcast a series of verifiably false yet devastating lies" blaming the company for rigging the election against Donald Trump. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, despite claims made by Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Key Details

  • In the lawsuit, the voting company says that the cable news channel aired false claims made by Trump allies and "severely [injured] Dominion in the process."
  • While specific Fox News personalities were left out of the lawsuit, Dominion lawyers said the door remained open to future litigation. Dominion has previously sued Giuliani, Powell and Mike Lindell.
  • Fox News said it stood behind its election coverage, adding it would "vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court."

