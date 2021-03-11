6 members
Above The Fold
The best media industry news, writing and videos from around the internet, covering everything from the Gray Lady to the Substackerati. Updated daily by Digg’s editors.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Dominion Voting Sues Fox News For $1.6B Over 2020 Election Claims
The LedeDominion argues that its reputation was hurt by Fox News, which it says "endorsed, repeated and broadcast a series of verifiably false yet devastating lies" blaming the company for rigging the election against Donald Trump. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, despite claims made by Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Guy Testing Out His New Camcorder Captures His Friends Reacting To News Of Princess Diana's Death In This 1997 Video
Shepard Smith Delivers Poignant Speech About Another Mass Shooting Happening 'Yet Again In America'
What Piers Morgan's Real Problem Is