Submitted by James Crugnale via cbsnews.com

These Text Messages From Chris Cuomo Trying To Protect His Brother Andrew Look Pretty Bad
While Chris Cuomo has previously said he had helped in his brother's response to the sexual harassment scandal, a new batch of text messages released by Attorney General Letitia James show how far he went.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was a lot more involved in former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's response to allegations of sexual misconduct than he had previously acknowledged. Previously back in May, Cuomo made a public apology on the air for "inappropriate" communication between his brother's staff but was short on details.

  • On March 3, Cuomo texted his brother's chief aide Melissa DeRosa "Please let me help with the prep."
  • DeRosa later asked Cuomo to check his sources about further reports coming out about his brother.
  • A CNN rep said these new documents on Cuomo "deserve a thorough review and consideration."

Read additional transcripts and exhibits that were released by the NY Attorney General:

Melissa Derosa Exhibits - Combined by James Crugnale on Scribd

