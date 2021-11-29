A BIT OF A CONFLICT OF INTEREST
These Text Messages From Chris Cuomo Trying To Protect His Brother Andrew Look Pretty Bad
Submitted by James Crugnale via cbsnews.com
The Lede
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was a lot more involved in former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's response to allegations of sexual misconduct than he had previously acknowledged. Previously back in May, Cuomo made a public apology on the air for "inappropriate" communication between his brother's staff but was short on details.
Key Details
- On March 3, Cuomo texted his brother's chief aide Melissa DeRosa "Please let me help with the prep."
- DeRosa later asked Cuomo to check his sources about further reports coming out about his brother.
- A CNN rep said these new documents on Cuomo "deserve a thorough review and consideration."
Additional Thoughts
Read additional transcripts and exhibits that were released by the NY Attorney General:
Melissa Derosa Exhibits - Combined by James Crugnale on Scribd
