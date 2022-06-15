Residents of Billerica, Massachusetts, are polarized as WBZ NewsRadio reports that one out of the three Market Basket outlets on Boston Road will shut shop.

One longtime customer wept looking at aisles that were going to be cleared out while another local shopper offered a sterner outlook, saying change like this shouldn't be taken to heart.

The most Massachusetts news report of all time.



(By @mattwbz) pic.twitter.com/TmZsmsOfxU — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 14, 2022

Via Twitter.