Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'DINOSAURS DIDN'T BECOME EXTINCT BY ACCIDENT'

One Of The Many Market Baskets In This Massachusetts Town Is Closing. Here's What It Means For The Locals

Adwait
Adwait · · 676 reads
One Of The Many Market Baskets In This Massachusetts Town Is Closing. Here's What It Means For The Locals
A tragedy has befallen the residents of Billerica, Massachusetts. One Market Basket — a beloved supermarket chain — outlet is shutting down, on Boston road, while two others remain open, on Boston road. Here's Matt Shearer's report from the scene.

Residents of Billerica, Massachusetts, are polarized as WBZ NewsRadio reports that one out of the three Market Basket outlets on Boston Road will shut shop.

One longtime customer wept looking at aisles that were going to be cleared out while another local shopper offered a sterner outlook, saying change like this shouldn't be taken to heart.



Via Twitter.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.