THE TIMES ARE A-CHANGING

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Andy Mills, who helped make the Times's "Caliphate" podcast about the Islamic State, became the focus of complaints by former colleagues after a corrective editors' note in December.

The Lede

In February 2018, former colleagues who had worked with Mills at Radiolab told The Cut about instances of unsolicited physical contact and inappropriate remarks. These complaints resurfaced on Twitter following the New York Times's acknowledgment in December 2020 of the unsubstantiated reporting that provided the backbone for "Caliphate."

Key Details

  • Mills began working at the New York Times in 2016. He helped create the popular podcast "The Daily" and co-hosted "Caliphate."
  • Following The Cut's 2018 article, WNYC Studios (home to Radiolab) investigated and Mills said the allegations against him were true. He was given a warning and allowed to keep his job.
  • The Times's executive editor has said that the flaws of "Caliphate" owe to "an institutional failing." Today, Mills said his resignation from the Times is not because of the podcast.

