Submitted by James Crugnale
Bryan Fogel's examination of the killing of the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi had trouble finding a home among the companies that can be premier platforms for documentary films.

The Lede

Can filmmakers make films that offend international governments and still have platforms to show them? Academy Award-winner Bryan Fogel has struggled to distribute "The Dissident."

Key Details

  • Fogel made a documentary about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a high profile critic of the Saudi government, who was assassinated inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.
  • "The Dissident" took eight months to find a distributor: "an independent company that had no streaming platform and a much narrower reach."
  • None of the top streaming services expressed interest.

