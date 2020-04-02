Over 50 Virtual Backgrounds to Spruce Up Your Video Calls

With a large amount of the population working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, videoconferencing has become a staple for businesses to keep working, as well as a way for friends and families to spend time together while maintaining social distance.

If you’ve found yourself in this situation, you may have also had the realization that suddenly, your colleagues are virtually in your home. For some of us, we might like a little more privacy. Especially if your home office also double as your kitchen table which puts on display a view of the living room with your kids or pets running around and that pile of laundry you were just about to finish folding and put away. Want to spruce things up for that virtual happy hour with friends? No problem.

Fortunately, we have so much technology and resources available, you can easily change your background to be anything (or anywhere) you want. Choose an image of a spacious, minimalist interior with beautiful natural light. Or, really mix things up and conference in front of lush garden of flowers in bloom, a tropical beach at sunset or from outer space.

Embracing a new background helps not only hide some clutter and the reality of your actual background, but also has the power lighten the mood, entertain, and add some creativity to an otherwise mundane meeting.

If you’re using a videoconferencing service like Zoom, try saving some of these photos and give your room an instant (and free!) makeover or immediately transport yourself to the vacation destination of your dreams, no travel required.

The folks at Zoom have an easy guide to get you up and running here.

Some or our favorite resources for backgrounds are available on free stock photo sites such as stocksnap.io. Thousands of contributors have made their images free to use for personal and commercial use. That means you might not only find the best meeting or party background, but perhaps also an image for your next presentation or promotion.

We’ve gathered a list of images from some of the top sources for free stock photos to make your next Zoom meeting or family gathering something special.

Interior Spaces

Simple, clean, and inviting interior spaces are professional and visually interesting.

Download this elegant dining room background shown above

Links to more interior background images:

Empty Gym (image source: Negative Space)

Modern living room (image source StockSnap.io)

Quiet kitchen (image source: ISO Republic)

Outdoor Spaces

At a time when most people are feeling cooped up at home, how about stepping outside for a (virtual) breath of fresh air?

Download this serene landscape background shown above

Links to more beautiful outdoor spaces:

On the patio (image source: Negative Space)

Flower façade (image source: Negative Space)

Travel Destinations

Explore new places from the comfort and safety of your couch.

Download this airport travel image shown above

Links to more travel destination images:

Breakfast on cruise ship (image source: ISO Republic)

Sunset hike (image source: Negative Space)

Abstract and Patterns

Add some bold color and texture to a spice up your next meeting or family gathering.

Download this interstellar particle wave background shown above

Links to more abstract and pattern images:

Architectural detail (image source: Negative Space)

Abstract painting (image source: ISO Republic)

Green plant leaves (image source: Negative Space)

Nature

Exposure to nature has many benefits to our health and wellbeing. Including these types of images in your videoconference can be calming and bring focus for all.

Download this serene lake background shown above

Links to more of our favorite nature images:

Starry sky (image source: ISO Republic)

Peaceful sky (image source: Negative Space)

Just for fun

Backgrounds aren’t just for work meetings! Great for a virtual happy hour, game night, and more, a quirky image is always good for a smile and laugh — we all need more of that these days!

Download this robot woman background

Links to more fun and quirky images: