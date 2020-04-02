Over 50 Virtual Backgrounds to Spruce Up Your Video Calls
With a large amount of the population working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, videoconferencing has become a staple for businesses to keep working, as well as a way for friends and families to spend time together while maintaining social distance.
If you’ve found yourself in this situation, you may have also had the realization that suddenly, your colleagues are virtually in your home. For some of us, we might like a little more privacy. Especially if your home office also double as your kitchen table which puts on display a view of the living room with your kids or pets running around and that pile of laundry you were just about to finish folding and put away. Want to spruce things up for that virtual happy hour with friends? No problem.
Fortunately, we have so much technology and resources available, you can easily change your background to be anything (or anywhere) you want. Choose an image of a spacious, minimalist interior with beautiful natural light. Or, really mix things up and conference in front of lush garden of flowers in bloom, a tropical beach at sunset or from outer space.
Embracing a new background helps not only hide some clutter and the reality of your actual background, but also has the power lighten the mood, entertain, and add some creativity to an otherwise mundane meeting.
If you’re using a videoconferencing service like Zoom, try saving some of these photos and give your room an instant (and free!) makeover or immediately transport yourself to the vacation destination of your dreams, no travel required.
The folks at Zoom have an easy guide to get you up and running here.
Some or our favorite resources for backgrounds are available on free stock photo sites such as stocksnap.io. Thousands of contributors have made their images free to use for personal and commercial use. That means you might not only find the best meeting or party background, but perhaps also an image for your next presentation or promotion.
We’ve gathered a list of images from some of the top sources for free stock photos to make your next Zoom meeting or family gathering something special.
Interior Spaces
Download this elegant dining room background shown above
Links to more interior background images:
- Dining room (image source: StockSnap.io)
- Minimal room (image source: Unsplash)
- Empty Gym (image source: Negative Space)
- Lovely living room (image source: Burst)
- Modern living room (image source StockSnap.io)
- Indoor café (image source: ShotStash)
- Modern home office (image source: Pexels)
- Quiet kitchen (image source: ISO Republic)
Outdoor Spaces
Download this serene landscape background shown above
Links to more beautiful outdoor spaces:
- On the patio (image source: Negative Space)
- Poolside (image source: Pexels)
- At the beach (image source: StockSnap.io)
- Outdoor dining (image source: Unsplash)
- Flower façade (image source: Negative Space)
- Boardwalk (image source: pixabay)
- Outdoor café (image source: StockSnap.io)
- Backyard woodpile (image source: StockSnap.io)
Travel Destinations
Download this airport travel image shown above
Links to more travel destination images:
- On the beach (image source: Burst)
- Lighthouse sunset (image source: StockSnap.io)
- New York City street (image source: FOCA)
- Breakfast on cruise ship (image source: ISO Republic)
- Museum architecture (image source: StockSnap.io)
- Hotel terrace (image source: pixabay)
- Vintage open road (image source: StockSnap.io)
- Sunset hike (image source: Negative Space)
Abstract and Patterns
Download this interstellar particle wave background shown above
Links to more abstract and pattern images:
- Architectural detail (image source: Negative Space)
- Wall tiles (image source: Unsplash)
- Colorful wall (image source: Gratisography)
- Abstract painting (image source: ISO Republic)
- Stones (image source: FOCA)
- Glowing pattern (image source: Picography)
- Grunge concrete wall (image source: pixabay)
- Green plant leaves (image source: Negative Space)
Nature
Download this serene lake background shown above
Links to more of our favorite nature images:
- In the grass (image source: Picography)
- Autumn walk in park (image source: FOCA)
- Flower garden (image source: StockSnap.io)
- Starry sky (image source: ISO Republic)
- Palm trees (image source: Canva)
- Sunset forest walk (image source: StockSnap.io)
- Desert rocks (image source: Unsplash)
- Peaceful sky (image source: Negative Space)
Just for fun
Download this robot woman background
Links to more fun and quirky images:
- Close up kitty (image source: Gratisography)
- Dog with laptop (image source: pixabay)
- Funny bunny (image source: Gratisography)
- Surprised dog (image source: Burst)
- Jumping cats (image source: Gratisography)
- Bowl of lemons (image source: Unsplash)
- On the street (image source: Gratisography)
- Drink holder (image source: Unsplash)
