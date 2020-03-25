A Downward Difficulty Adjustment Is Coming. What Does That Mean?

There is beauty in the simplicity of Bitcoin's design.

You may be hearing about a "downward difficulty adjustment" in Bitcoin today. What does that mean?

When designing Bitcoin, Satoshi came up with the novel idea of a "difficulty adjustment", which ensures that blocks are produced roughly every 10-minutes. The difficulty adjustment is, in my opinion, the most ingenious part of Bitcoin's design.

Every 2016 blocks the network gauges how much hash rate has joined or left the market by calculating the amount of time that has passed since the last difficulty adjustment. If blocks come in slower than 10-minutes on average over the course of the difficulty epoch, difficulty will be adjusted downward to make it easier for the miners on the network to find blocks. If blocks come in faster than 10-minutes on average, difficulty will be adjusted upwards to make it harder for miners to find blocks.

Over the course of the current difficulty epoch we find ourselves in, miners have been turning off their machines. This has caused hash rate to fall, which has led to slower blocks; 11 minutes and 49 seconds on average. Later today, at block 622,944, difficulty will adjust downwards so that block production gets closer to 10-minutes. A great day to be a miner!