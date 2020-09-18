What you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

Time marches on, and so does Apple’s pursuit of the perfect time, fitness, and health accessory.

Apple Watch Series 6 in its new blue case color.

Apple led its “Time Flies” event earlier this week with the introduction of this Fall’s new Apple Watch model, headlined by the Apple Watch Series 6. It also introduced a new midrange Apple Watch option that it’s calling Apple Watch SE. Let’s break it all down, starting with the Series 6.

Design

If you were hoping for a radical departure in the Apple Watch’s design, you’re not getting it this year. (Sorry, round watch fans.) I think Apple is really happy with the overall Apple Watch design, and I think it’s become rather iconic as well. But this year in addition to silver, space gray, and gold we do get two new colors: a dark, dark blue, and a very bold (PRODUCT)RED. When I saw the new (PRODUCT)RED model I immediately thought of the all-red Sith Troopers from The Rise of Skywalker.

Apple’s also introducing two new bands: the Solo Loop made of silicone rubber, and the Braided Solo Loop made of “recycled polyester yarn filaments.” (Not a phrase I ever expected to encounter.) Whereas the traditional Apple Watch band has always been comprised of two rubber strap pieces with a clasp, the Solo Loop bands are one continuous piece that connects to the Watch at either end. The whole unit then slides over your hand and snugly encircles your wrist. From Apple’s promotional materials it looks something like a watch band version of a LIVESTRONG bracelet. The complicating thing about the Solo Loop strap is that you have to pick from one of nine different band sizes when you order. And in many parts of the country the Apple Stores are closed due to COVID-19, so you can’t try them on in person before you buy. Consequently, Apple has provided a printable size guide. You literally print off this guide and cut out the watch strap-shaped portion and wrap it around your wrist to determine the appropriate size.

The new health sensors which enable blood oxygen monitoring.

Health

Two years ago with the Series 4, Apple gave us the ability to take an ECG reading via a special contact point on the digital crown and a dedicated ECG app. This year they’re adding blood oxygen monitoring. Since I am not a health expert, I’m going to let Apple describe what this does in their own words.

“Apple Watch Series 6 expands the health capabilities of previous Apple Watch models with a new feature that conveniently measures the oxygen saturation of the user’s blood, so they can better understand their overall fitness and wellness. Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.”

Unfortunately this is not something that is coming to previous Apple Watch models via a simple software update, because it requires new sensor hardware. Similarly to taking an ECG reading, there’s a dedicated app for taking a blood oxygen measurement, but Apple also says that if you wear your Apple Watch while you sleep it can take readings for you overnight. It can even warn you if your levels drop dangerously low.

Performance

Series 6 has an all-new system in package processing unit called the S6 which Apple says runs up to 20% faster. The S6 is based on the A13 Bionic Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 11. Series 6 also boasts a display that is up to 2.5 times brighter outdoors. That’s great for people who do a lot of outside exercising. It also features an always-on altimeter, useful for people who are hiking or biking in areas of varying elevation. And it features Apple’s U1 location chip which was introduced last Fall in the iPhone 11. Apple says that it “will enable short-range wireless location to support new experiences, such as next-generation digital car keys.”

Apple Watch SE

Apple also unveiled a new mid-range Apple Watch model that it’s calling Apple Watch SE. And in much the same way that the iPhone SE is a bit of a kit bash of parts from the iPhone 8, XR, and 11, the Apple Watch SE feels like a hybrid of the Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6. It features the larger 40mm and 44mm cases of the Series 4-6, but it lacks the always-on display. It also lacks the blood oxygen and ECG sensors. It does get the always-on altimeter and has a compass and fall detection, and it has the Series 5’s S5 processor. It doesn’t get the two new colors of the Series 6 and it’s only available in aluminum. But critically it starts at $279 verses the Series 6’s $399 starting point. That’ll be an attractive option for a lot of users. And the Series 3 remains in the lineup at $199. One has to think that next year the Series 3 will drop out entirely, paving the way for the SE to settle into that $199 price point.

Fitness

This year Apple is launching an all new subscription service called Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s take on an at-home workout program like Peloton or Beach Body. You can use at-home equipment if you have any like a treadmill, stationary bike, or rower, but they also have body weight and dumbbell programs as well. But the thing that really sets Apple Fitness+ apart is that it’s built around your Apple Watch. When you start a Fitness+ workout on your Apple TV or iPhone it automatically kicks off a workout on your Apple Watch. And even better, your activity rings and heart rate from your Watch are actually displayed on the screen while you’re watching and following along with the workout coach. It’s priced competitively too at $9.99/month or $79.99/year. That compares favorably with the cheapest offering from Peloton ($12.99/month) and Beach Body ($99/year), and it’s also available as part of Apple’s Apple One Premier bundle which includes all of Apple’s services for $29.95/month.

Family Setup

One of the frustrating things about setting up an Apple Watch is that it has to be paired with an iPhone. That makes it a non-starter for members of the family who don’t have an iPhone, like kids. Apple hasn’t untethered Apple Watch from the iPhone yet, but it did introduce a Family Setup feature where you can use a single iPhone to set up Apple Watches for kids or older relatives. Apple Watches can be extremely useful for the elderly due to its health monitoring sensors and fall detection feature. And for kids it can help encourage them to get more physically active and also give parents a way to keep tabs on their location. This could be a great option for many families, though there is a catch: Family Setup requires cellular-enabled Apple Watches.

Should you buy a new Apple Watch?

Apple didn’t give Apple Watch fans a revolutionary update to the Apple Watch line this year, but it did provide a nice year-over-year evolution of the product. If you bought a Series 5 last year, you’re probably not feeling like you need to go out and buy a Series 6. The last Apple Watch I bought was a Series 4 in 2018, but I’ll likely be picking up a Series 6 later this Fall. I’ve always said that it’s the addition of new health sensors that will nudge me toward an upgrade, and blood oxygen monitoring is a welcome addition. I’ll likely purchase it with the new Solo Loop because I just want to experience the new story around that. If you bought a Series 4 or Series 5 you definitely shouldn’t buy an Apple Watch SE because you’ll be trading down some key features (ECG in both cases and always-on display for Series 5 owners). The Apple Watch SE will be a great upgrade for anyone who currently has a Series 3 or below Apple Watch, and it’ll also be a great entry point for new Apple Watch customers who don’t want to spend $400 or more on their first Apple Watch.