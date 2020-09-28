Video: Unboxing the face mask that Apple designed for its own employees

And of course it has all of Apple’s clever, minimalist design delivered in great packaging.

Apple has done a lot of interesting things to aid the public in the fight against COVID-19. They created a slickly designed COVID screening website, they made it easy to find COVID testing centers in Apple Maps, they provided a website which tracks the effect that COVID has had on human mobility as viewed through the lens of Apple Maps direction requests, and they even released plans for manufacturing face shields via an Apple Support page. For their employees, they’ve even designed their own face mask, delivered in packaging that’s every bit as good as any of their product packaging.

Granted, I haven’t sampled more than a handful of different face mask types since the start of widespread face mask-wearing, but I’ve never seen anything quite like Apple’s design. The way the chin and nose pieces fold out from the center and the way they clip around the back looks really clever, and different from the “accordion” style you typically see. If these were available for sale I would definitely want to buy a pack and try them out. But these are only for Apple’s internal use. These are reusable, but are only designed to be washed and reused five times for every eight hours they’re worn. You may see these in an Apple Store near you. For now, watch the whole video from YouTube channel Unbox Therapy who somehow got their hands on a set of these: