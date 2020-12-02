Unpopular Opinion: Why the Mac’s Touch Bar is Actually Great

Tech journalists love to trash the Touch Bar, and I don’t get it. It’s super useful, offering more utility than the function keys it replaced. Let me make my case.

The Touch Bar presenting touch controls for Final Cut Pro.

As 2016 wore on, the Mac was coming to the end of a period in which Apple only made sporadic updates to the various Mac product lines. People were genuinely voicing concerns about whether or not Apple was committed to the Mac. Then in October of that year Apple updated the MacBook Pro with faster Intel processors, an all-new thinner chassis, the addition of Space Gray as a color option, replacing all I/O with USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, adding Touch ID, and the introduction of the Touch Bar.

Many of these things, including the Touch Bar should have been seen as a dramatic demonstration of Apple’s commitment to the Mac. But I think many Apple watchers had felt burned by the lack of updates over the preceding two years, leaving them with little faith in Apple’s ability to innovate on the Mac. The move to all USB-C was seen as Apple making life harder on its users by forcing them to use dongles for things they previously had a dedicated port for. But just like Apple’s pivot to USB instead of ADB eighteen years earlier with the original iMac helped spur on the adoption of USB across the entire industry, I’m convinced that Apple’s pivot to all USB-C in 2016 helped spur the massive adoption of USB-C that we’ve seen industry-wide since then.

The Touch Bar too was, in my opinion, a great upgrade to the Mac from a utility standpoint, but it met with immediate push-back from at least many members of the tech press. It was also criticized by many in the developer community in particular for eschewing a physical Escape key, something many of them relied on in their daily workflows. Apple heard those complaints and eventually modified the MacBook Pro to retain the Touch Bar while returning a physical Escape key, though it took them until 2019 to make this alteration. Perhaps if they’d made that adjustment a year earlier it could have helped placate some of the critics.

And I know that there are some Mac users who have workflows that rely on physical function keys, and though that is a small percentage of the overall user base, Apple made an affordance for those users. You can hold down the Function key in the lower right corer of the keyboard and the traditional function keys will replace the app controls and Control Strip that are usually present in the Touch Bar. And in System Preferences > Keyboard you can modify the Touch Bar in several ways including customizing what shows up in the Control Strip or selecting from various default states for the Touch Bar.

I think for most users the Touch Bar is infinitely better than what came before. Rather than physical keys with pre-determined functions applied to them (complete with symbols printed on the keys) the Touch Bar changes its toolset depending on what app you’re currently using. I type these columns in Apple Notes before transferring them to Digg’s CMS. I’ve got quick access to the main functions I’d normally have to mouse up to the toolbar to use, such as various text formatting tools. If I switch over to Apple Music I’ve got playback controls, and I can grab the playhead and scrub to any point in a song I want to. If I switch over to Twitter I’ve got controls for switching between the various parts of the Twitter app like timeline, trends, notifications, etc. And in just about every app you’ve got the emoji button, which lets you scrub through the full range of emoji using your finger tip. It’s a whimsical delight that you can’t help but smile at.

Then there’s the Control Strip. I love that Apple found a way via the Touch Bar to bring back a core UI element from the Classic Mac OS. Instead of taking up real estate on the Desktop the way Control Strip did in Mac OS 9, it now sits along the right side of the Touch Bar and can be expanded to fill the whole Touch Bar featuring a range of helpful tools from volume and screen brightness to Exposé and Launch Pad. And you can customize what controls are available in Control Strip. Personally I find tapping on the volume or brightness slider and then adjusting the slider with my fingertip much more enjoyable than tapping a physical key to make the same adjustment.

I think one possible other source of Touch Bar angst comes from the fact that it’s a reflection of Apple’s longstanding views on touch interfaces on the Mac. Apple has long resisted calls for a touchscreen on the Mac on two grounds: 1) Without a major redesign of macOS which would compromise the benefits of mouse pointer precision, a touchscreen Mac would present a highly compromised user experience. 2) It’s not ideal ergonomically. When you’re holding a phone in your hand or a tablet in your lap, touch is natural because you’re working with gravity. When you stretch out your hand to touch an upright display, you’re working against gravity. That’s not too bad for sparse touch interactions, but your arm would grow tired quickly with extended use. The Touch Bar perfectly reflects that design philosophy. It brings a context-sensitive touch interface to the Mac that features large, fingertip-friendly touch targets. Whether consciously or not, I think this irritates many people who would prefer Apple prioritize the kind of design compromises that would lead them toward touchscreen Macs instead.

Here I’ve laid out several potential objections to the Touch Bar and my responses, but usually the members of the tech press who gripe about the Touch Bar don’t even express why they hate the Touch Bar. They just gripe about it. So if you have an issue with the Touch Bar that I haven’t addressed, leave a comment below and let me know what I’m missing. I love the Touch Bar, but if you don’t I’d love to hear why.