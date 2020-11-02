Rumor: Apple working on ARM-based Mac Pro that is half the size of the current model

Would this be a replacement for the current Mac Pro, or the long-desired Apple mini tower?

The current generation Mac Pro.

In that same Bloomberg piece that broke the news about the first Macs to make the transition to Apple silicon, Mark Gurman and Debby Wu dropped this intriguing nugget:

Apple engineers are currently developing a new Mac Pro that looks like the current design at about half the size. It’s unclear if that Mac will replace the current Mac Pro or if it’s an additional model. Apple’s chip designs could help the company reduce the size of its computers due to increased power efficiency, but the current Mac Pro is large, in part, to fit components like additional storage drives and graphics chips.

This’ll give Mac fans something to chew on until Apple does unveil the first Mac Pro running on ARM. The current generation Mac Pro is the size it is for a few reasons. First of all, it has a lot of room for expansion cards, SSDs, RAM, etc. Secondly, the design is geared around maximizing efficient cooling for the hot Xeon processors that it currently houses. If Apple is able to achieve significant power-per-watt improvements with their own processors, might they not need as much cooling as the current model? I also wonder if they’re planning to use their own Apple-designed GPUs that take up less space than the current AMD GPUs.

Or could this be a separate model entirely? For seemingly forever many have been calling for Apple to make a mini-tower Mac. Something that’s user-expandable, but not as bulky or expensive as a full-fledge Mac Pro. And the current generation Mac Pro is more expensive than ever. Could Apple have some middle-tier Mac tower in mind?

At this point we don’t have much to go on, but it’s a lot of fun to speculate and dream!