'OBAMA NEVER HAD A CORONA BRIEFING'

America's Best Trump Impersonator Has Some Thoughts About CNN And Dr. Fauci

We previously featured J-L Cauvin's hilarious and ridiculously accurate impersonation of Trump talking about re-opening the country by Easter. Now, Cauvin's back with another fresh clip exclusively for Digg:

You can find more of Cauvin's work on his YouTube channelTwitter feed and his podcast, Making Podcasts Great Again.

Want more of the latest on Trump? Check out Digg's Donald Trump channel, an updating feed of news, analysis and — occasionally — impressions. 

