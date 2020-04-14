'THE ANGRY GUY IN NEW YORK'

Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has some friendly words for Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and for California governor Gavin Newsom — though mainly because it "makes Don Jr. upset":

You can find more of Cauvin's work on his YouTube channel, Twitter feed and his podcast, Making Podcasts Great Again.

Want more of the latest on Trump? Check out Digg's Donald Trump channel, an updating feed of news, analysis and — occasionally — impressions.



Previously:

- This Guy's Impression Of Trump Talking About Coronavirus And Easter Is Uncannily Good

- Trump Impersonator Has Some Thoughts About CNN And Dr. Fauci