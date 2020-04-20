'MORE INVISIBLE THAN THE INVISIBLE ENEMY'

Trump Impersonator Thinks He's Figured Out Who's Responsible For The Lockdown Crisis

Is Zoom behind the coronavirus lockdowns? J-L Cauvin's Trump has a theory: 

You can find more of Cauvin's work on his YouTube channelTwitter feed and his podcast, Making Podcasts Great Again.

Want more of the latest on Trump? Check out Digg's Donald Trump channel, an updating feed of news, analysis and — occasionally — impressions.

Previously:

This Guy's Impression Of Trump Talking About Coronavirus And Easter Is Uncannily Good

'My Tremendous, Total Presidential Power' —  Uncannily Good Trump Impersonator Has Some Words For The Governors

Trump Impersonator Has Some Thoughts About CNN And Dr. Fauci

Digg Editors

Comments

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample