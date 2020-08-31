Here Are All The Games Hitting The Nintendo Switch This Week

🛍 Monday, August 31–Sunday, September 6

If you're looking for something new to play on your Nintendo Switch, then this list is bound to help. This week sees just over 20 games coming to Nintendo’s platform — "Lair of the Clockwork God" seems to be the highlight, and "Spinch" looks intriguing.

So, here's everything coming to the eShop in the next seven days, along with links to more information and a short description of each.

All dates are EU and US unless noted. Oh, and a 📦 box emoji means the title is also available physically.

🎮 Upcoming Releases

Monday, August 31

"Pocket Circuit" — Budget price low-poly arcade car racer.

Tuesday, September 1

📦 "Ary and the Secret of Seasons" — 3D award-winning adventure game in which you can "manipulate the seasons" around you. 📦 "MX vs. ATV All Out" — 3D all terrain vehicular racing, with online.

Wednesday, September 2

"Mask of Mists" — First-person action-adventure in a world of magic and secrets. "Piffle" — Cutesy arcade puzzle adventure with cats. "Here Be Dragons" — A satirical turn-based strategy game with an alternate take on "discovering America." (September 3 in US)

Thursday, September 3

Friday, September 4

🎥 Trailers for some of this week's games can be seen here:

