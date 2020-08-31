Here Are All The Games Hitting The Nintendo Switch This Week
🛍 Monday, August 31–Sunday, September 6
If you're looking for something new to play on your Nintendo Switch, then this list is bound to help. This week sees just over 20 games coming to Nintendo’s platform — "Lair of the Clockwork God" seems to be the highlight, and "Spinch" looks intriguing.
So, here's everything coming to the eShop in the next seven days, along with links to more information and a short description of each.
All dates are EU and US unless noted. Oh, and a 📦 box emoji means the title is also available physically.
If you want this list of upcoming games in your inbox every Sunday, then you can join 7,000 others and sign up to Switch Weekly to stay in the know.
🎮 Upcoming Releases
Monday, August 31
- "Pocket Circuit" — Budget price low-poly arcade car racer.
Tuesday, September 1
- 📦 "Ary and the Secret of Seasons" — 3D award-winning adventure game in which you can "manipulate the seasons" around you.
- 📦 "MX vs. ATV All Out" — 3D all terrain vehicular racing, with online.
Wednesday, September 2
- "Mask of Mists" — First-person action-adventure in a world of magic and secrets.
- "Piffle" — Cutesy arcade puzzle adventure with cats.
- "Here Be Dragons" — A satirical turn-based strategy game with an alternate take on "discovering America." (September 3 in US)
Thursday, September 3
- "Under the Jolly Roger" — Ohh er. An open world pirate action RPG.
- "Niche" — Evolve your own species in this genetics survival game.
- "Good Pizza, Great Pizza" — Make pizza in this restaurant sim. My advice: Use good 00 flour.
- "Spinch" — A very trippy-looking side-scrolling psychedelic platformer.
- "Jelly Champs" — A silly physics-based ragdoll fighting game.
- "Connection Haunted" — Promises "classic FPS gameplay."
- "Lucah: Born of a Dream" — Hack, slash and ascend in this "harrowing" action RPG. (Already available in US)
- "Secret Files 3" — Point and click puzzle adventure.
- "Perfect Traffic Simulator" —Take control of the traffic in this 3D sim.
Friday, September 4
- "Lair of the Clockword God" — Stop the apocalypses (plural) in this well-received platformer meets point-and-click adventure.
- "Paradise Killer" — A first-person open world murder mystery.
- "Batu Ta Batu" — Budget tile puzzler.
- "Dirt Trackin 2" — 3D racing, not to be confused with the actual DiRT series.
- "Solitaire Spider Minimal" — Another clean, straightforward-looking card puzzler.
- "Roommates" — College dating sim.
- "Fantasy Tower Defense" — Basic 2D strategy.
🎥 Trailers for some of this week's games can be seen here:
Want this round-up of upcoming games in your inbox every Sunday? Join 7,000 others and sign up to Switch Weekly to stay in the know.
Comments
Login to leave comment