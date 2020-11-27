Nintendo deals for Black Friday 2020

Any Nintendo fan hunting for deals will know that they don't come around all that often, but even Nintendo can't escape the frenzy of Black Friday. Here's what bargains we've found for the Nintendo fan in your life.

Note: Prices listed are correct USD MSRP at time of publishing. Some external links are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale.

Now, chances of getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X this holiday are looking increasingly slim, but that's not to say you're completely out of gaming hardware options, as Nintendo's Switch remains a hot ticket item, despite being nearly four years old.

There's a couple of hardware deals doing the rounds, but the main one seems to be this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle. These will sell out fast!

You get a Nintendo Switch in Neon, with a digital copy of the hugely popular kart racing game, plus a three month membership to the Nintendo Switch Online service — so you can play Mario Kart with others. This bundle is priced at $299.99 (saving you around $70), and thankfully is available at several retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and GameStop.

If you're already a Switch Online member, then this deal on a Family subscription seems worth checking out — Walmart currently have the Switch Online 12 Month Subscription available with a free memory card. You get the usual membership for $34, but they throw in a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for free (a near $50 saving).

Amazon also have a ton of deals on memory cards, including snazzy Nintendo-themed ones. Prices start at just $20 for a 128GB card — which is a bargain if you're looking to up the storage capacity of your Switch.

The yellow 256GB SanDisk card is down to $39.

8BitDo make excellent third-party controllers for the Switch, and their Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad currently has $10 off the usual price. This is one of those lightning deals on Amazon, so I wouldn't expect it to last long.

The excellent SN30 pro+ is down to $39 at Amazon

Beyond that, a ton of games are also on sale across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including digital titles on the eShop and physical games.

eShop Deals

The excellent Cuphead, which looks like a 1930s cartoon and plays like a classic run and gun shooter, is down to $15 on the eShop — five dollars off its usual price.

Quick Sidebar: If you're picking up the game then accessory maker 'Power A' have a neat Cuphead-themed Switch controller on the way next month.

This Cuphead themed controller ships December 15

Game of the Year contender Hades is currently five dollars off on the eShop too. It's a mythical dungeon crawler that's had everyone talking.

The adorable Switch remake of the Game Boy classic Link's Awakening is another on sale at Nintendo's digital store. It's currently $39, down from its usual $59 price point.

Of course, if you want to pick up these digital discounts then eShop credit is the way to go (especially if you're gifting).

Nintendo have a great page over on their site listing some more highlights of digital games currently on sale, including Super Mario Party, DOOM, New Super Lucky's Tale and more.

Physical Games on Sale

The Outer Worlds - $29

This single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division currently has $30 off the list price, and you can snag a boxed copy for just $29.

LEGO DC Super-Villains for Nintendo Switch — $19.99

The LEGO games are always a safe bet for a good time — this latest adventure sees you play as the baddies in the DC comic universe. It's down to under $20.

Another great buy at under $20 is Minecraft Dungeons. GameStop have it on sale right now.

The insanely popular ink-shooter Splatoon 2 (one of Nintendo's own titles) is currently on sale. Usually a $60 game, Best Buy have it for just $35 right now.

That's it! If you've found any other great Nintendo-related deals, please do share by dropping a comment below. 😊