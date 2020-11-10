These Nintendo games are on sale right now

...this never happens ✨

Yup, whether you like it or not, Black Friday went from being a one-day sale, to a week long thing, to a whole month event. Basically, things get cheaper in November folks....and for Nintendo fans that's a rare occurrence.

It's well established that Nintendo games rarely go on sale, as explained in this excellent video from Polygon — so when it does happen, it's worth telling you about it.

Right now, some of the Nintendo Switch's best titles are discounted down from their usual $60 price tag. You can grab classics like Zelda and Mario at a slightly reduced price before the holiday season kicks in.

So, here's what's currently on offer:

Super Mario Odyssey ($15 off)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($15 off)

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition ($10 off)

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition ($10 off)

All of the above are current prices over at Amazon, but if you can wait a little while, it seems GameStop will also have some bargains to grab closer to actual Black Friday, as titles such as Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2 will be down to $39. The Let's Go Pokemon titles will be down to just $29.

GameStop Nintendo offers

Despite not being the deepest of discounts, it is rare for these games to get any sort of price reduction, so I wouldn't be surprised if these get snapped up quick.