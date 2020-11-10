👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore

These Nintendo games are on sale right now

...this never happens

Yup, whether you like it or not, Black Friday went from being a one-day sale, to a week long thing, to a whole month event. Basically, things get cheaper in November folks....and for Nintendo fans that's a rare occurrence. 

It's well established that Nintendo games rarely go on sale, as explained in this excellent video from Polygon — so when it does happen, it's worth telling you about it.

Right now, some of the Nintendo Switch's best titles are discounted down from their usual $60 price tag. You can grab classics like Zelda and Mario at a slightly reduced price before the holiday season kicks in. 

So, here's what's currently on offer:

Super Mario Odyssey ($15 off)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($15 off)

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition ($10 off)

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition ($10 off)

All of the above are current prices over at Amazon, but if you can wait a little while, it seems GameStop will also have some bargains to grab closer to actual Black Friday, as titles such as Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2 will be down to $39. The Let's Go Pokemon titles will be down to just $29. 

GameStop Nintendo offers
GameStop Nintendo offers

Despite not being the deepest of discounts, it is rare for these games to get any sort of price reduction, so I wouldn't be surprised if these get snapped up quick. 

Chris Brandrick ✌️
💌 Email newsletters are my jam (@Cooperpress & @SwitchWeekly). #EmailGeek, loves #tech 💻, #nintendo 🎮 and #emoji 👍. DMs open. 48% 🇪🇺

More from @chrisbrandrick

Nintendo Survey
The State of Switch 2020

The State of Switch 2020

Chris Brandrick shares the results from the third annual State of Switch survey, asking folks what they think about Nintendo's machine.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

SALE AWAY WITH ME

6 diggs

Whether you like it or not, Black Friday went from being a one-day sale, to a week-long thing, to a whole-month event. Basically, things get cheaper in November — and for Nintendo fans that's a rare occurrence.

RUNNING WITH IT

3 diggs npr.org

America is currently experiencing what some are calling a "startup boom." That's right — even with a raging pandemic and an ugly recession, America is seeing a boom in the creation of new businesses.

'PROUD OF MYSELF FOR NOT GIVING UP'

7 diggs lithub.com

I was 28 years old, without a literary agent, when I was offered my first publishing deal. Though I'd never met the editor interested in my work, I assumed all editors wanted to be friends with the writers whose work they respected. I realized, nearly a decade too late, that this editor was never my friend.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample