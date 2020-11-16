The only 2020 Nintendo gift guide you'll need

🛍 Great holiday gifts for any Nintendo fan



Depending on who you ask, 2020 has either flown by or dragged on forever, but no matter your perceived perception of time, one thing is true: the end of 2020 is in sight.

So, as we're now bang in the middle of November — it's a good time to start thinking about your holiday shopping, oh, and as its 2020 one thing is certain: this holiday shopping season is going to be unlike any other. 😬

It's probably a fine idea to get all your gift buying done sooner rather than later, and, if you can, to get your festive shopping done online (as avoiding rubbing shoulders with others seems like the smart play right now).

If you've got any big Nintendo fans in your life, this gift guide is bound to have an item or two worth picking up to bring them a little Nintendo-related joy. ✨

The gift suggestions here include various hardware pick-ups, game recommendations, accessories you may want to consider, and some fun merch too.

🎁 Let's jump in!

Note: Prices listed are correct USD MSRP at time of publishing (November 14), but may have since varied from what's listed.

Hardware

If you're looking for your BIG gift, and you know your recipient is a little late to the party and doesn't yet have a Switch then grabbing the console is a no brainer for any Nintendo fan in waiting. But which one to get?

Well, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been the game of 2020, so getting a Switch with the game bundled is without doubt your best option right now:

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle [$299]

Of course, if you know that island hopping with cutesy animals isn't quite their thing, and you'd rather pick up your own game to throw in, then the regular Switch (or this Mario Kart bundle) is the way to go (all the cool kids get the Neon variant, trust me).

Beyond the regular Switch, there's also the Lite model, which although can't be played on the TV (it's handheld only) - is a cheaper option. I think the Turquoise model [$199] is the one to go for, but it's also available in yellow and gray.

If you're buying for the older Nintendo fan, or simply the Nintendo fan that must have everything, then the new Game & Watch is a solid bet.

It's a total throwback device, paying homage to both the Game & Watch portables of the early 1980s and the original Super Mario Bros. game, which recently celebrated its 35th anniversary.

Be careful though, as stock on this limited edition item is no doubt going to be scarce (you may see some inflated prices - so shop around).

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. [$49]

Software

The Switch has an insane library, home to over 4,000 games — meaning no matter what sort of games you're into your bound to find something to suit your tastes.

Here's just a few game suggestions for what's hot this holiday season.

Ok, first up — we've all been spending way more time at home this year, and your usual workout routine may have been disrupted as a result. But fear not as Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is a legit workout (trust me, I own it, and it always works up a sweat).

Ring Fit Adventure [$79]

This fun fitness game sees you strap one of the controllers to your leg, and another to a pilates-esque fitness ring. You can play through a 'typical videogame' adventure with exercise portions throughout, or just go for a more set workout routine if you'd rather do away with the 'game' portion of this nifty workout tool. Oh, and it's plenty fun to just watch others play this too. 😉

After you've worked up a sweat, you may want to relax with a game of Chess or Checkers. If so, then the excellent Clubhouse Games is a superb way to do just that.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics [$39]

It's a collection of 51 games, including timeless favourites such as Backgammon, Ludo, Solitaire, and more. It may sound basic, but the games are presented in such a charming and detailed way - it really is a joy to sit around a Switch and play a few rounds of something.

Another Switch holiday highlight this year is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. It brings Mario Kart gameplay into your home like never before, mixing the usual Mario mayhem with a real-world course that you set up in your home. You race a little remote controlled kart around your home circuit, and its controlled via the Switch, making for an awesome augmented reality experience. Mario and AR - sounds good to me.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit [$99]

You can grab either a Mario or Luigi kart variant, so your only choice is which brother is your fave.

Again, this one seems to be a 🔥 hot-ticket item this Christmas so make sure you don't pay too much over the listed MSRP.

Other games you may want to consider this holiday include:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars [$59] — bringing together three of Mario's most loved 3D adventures in one package.

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition [From $20] — A multiplayer action-adventure game set in the Minecraft universe.

Just Dance 2021 [From $41] — For when you need to dance off those Christmas dinner calories.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity [$59] — Perfect for any Zelda fan.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons [$50] — For those three people who don't own this multi-million selling slice of island escapism.

Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield with Expansion Pass [$89] — The latest Pokemon title, plus the recently released expansion pass. The complete way to catch those monsters.

Of course, as I mentioned earlier, the Switch is home to over 4,000 games (some eShop highlights for 2020 include Hades, Ninjala, A Short Hike, and countless others), so if you'd rather let your recipient pick their own game then an eShop Gift Card is the way to go. You can get them in various amounts, starting at just five bucks and going up all the way to one hundred.

Accessories

If you're looking for an extra controller for your Switch, then Power A have a great range of third-party controllers. I'm particularly fond of this cute Pokemon themed wireless controller:

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Pokemon Expressions [$49]

If Pokemon isn't your thing, then this controller from PDP is another solid option. It's a smaller controller (great for chucking in ya bag for on the move gaming), and it sports a somewhat SNES-era purple color scheme:

PDP Gaming Little Wireless Controller [$49]

Next, whilst not the most exciting gift, this is one those presents that can prove to be really practical — especially if your gifting to someone who likes to be out and about. The Switch battery typically lasts a maximum of six hours, so if you're gonna be away from home for a while (say for a lengthy road trip), an external battery pack can be a real boon to your portable gaming play sessions.

Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Portable Charger [$49]

Anker make the best portable batteries, and as a bonus this device can also charge any other USB powered products, such as your smartphone. Just make sure you have a Switch USB charging cable handy to go with this.

Having something to carry all your Switch gear in when out and about is neat, and there's no reason why it can't look good, as this carry case from Villager Supplies proves. It's is a tad more sophisticated than the usual choices:

3-Up Nintendo Switch Case [$69]

It can hold up-to ten games, a bunch of cables and extra controllers in the extra front pocket and it has a removable shoulder strap too. A smart option.

This next item is brand new, as it released on November 16. Perfect for arcade games, retro side-scrollers, and fighters is this delightfully retro styled arcade stick:

8BitDo Arcade Stick [$89]

Beyond rocking a strong 80s high-end tech vibe, this controller works both wired and wireless (depending on your preference), has button mapping and macro support, and works with the Switch and Windows devices. A great option for the dedicated gamer with a love of fighters.

Toys & Everything Else

This year Nintendo collaborated with many other brands, resulting in Mario-branded Levis, Nintendo trainers from Puma, taking on Bowser in a game of Jenga, and the big one: LEGO.

The LEGO Super Mario set features an interactive Mario figuring (complete with a screen on his chest that plays animations) - move Mario around the starter course and classic Mario sounds will play as you interact with the pieces.

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course [$59]

Beyond the starter set an entire, fairly extensive range of LEGO Mario stuff is now available, letting you build your very own Mushroom Kingdom.

If you're after something a bit more challenging then the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System [$229] has over 2,500 pieces, meaning you'll no doubt still be building it in come 2021.

What about something for the Zelda fan in your life? Well, playing Christmas tunes on this Ocarina will add a touch of musical Nintendo magic to your holidays:

12 Hole Ocarina from The Legend of Zelda [$17]

This ceramic musical instrument (featured in the N64-hit the Ocarina of Time) even comes with a booklet with a few songs to get you started. Toot toot!

If the Animal Crossing obsession still reigns true in your household then these big plush cushions from Club Mocchi Mocchi will go down a storm.

Nintendo Animal Crossing Tom Nook 15-Inch Mega Plush Stuffed Toy [$29]

You can grab either a Leaf, Apple, Tom Nook or Isabelle plush, and they come in either 15-inch or 6-inch size. Cute!

Nintendo-expert Chris Scullion recently published his second Nintendo encyclopedia, looking back over all of the games released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System:

The SNES Encyclopedia [$39]

This excellent hardcover guide shares information, screenshots and witty facts about every game released for SNES. A perfect coffee table book, or reference guide for the gaming historian — I've got my copy! Oh, and Chris has also published an encyclopedia covering the NES-era too.

When you've got folks visiting (remember when people could do that) here's one way to let them know you're a Nintendo fan:

Your Princess is in Another Castle Welcome Doormat [$34]

Beyond the classic quote, it's also non-slip — which is nice. 😄

Oh, and for a real Mario-themed Christmas, do away with the usual Santa hat and don this Cappy-cap instead:

Super Mario Odyssey Hat [$17]

Finally, if you're ready to decorate your tree, these Nintendo-themed baubles/tree ornaments are a great finishing touch.

Happy holidays and happy gaming! 🎮