These Are The 2021 Games We Want The Most

The 2010s were packed with video game classics, and we're hopeful that we'll see some proper bangers this decade too. The sooner, the better. We've picked out ten games we're most excited for in the first half of 2021, and our fingers are crossed that they'll knock our socks off.



This action-heavy sequel to one of the biggest RPGs of the last decade is absolutely a must-play for us. Sure, the combat is different than the original, but the sound, aesthetic and panache are all still there.



Available Now On PS4, Switch



We loved the original game back on the Nintendo 3DS, so we're thrilled to see a new installment in this innovative RPG series from Square-Enix hit the Switch. After a fairly light 2020, the platform could use a meaty game like this.



Available February 26th On Switch

"Disco Elysium" was easily our favorite game of 2019, so the promise of new quests, full voice acting, and additional platform support brings a tear to our eyes in 2021. Here goes another 40 hours!



Available In March On PC, PS4, PS5

We love, love, love "Nier: Automata," so we're excited to get a chance to play the original "Nier" with visual and gameplay improvements smoothing over the rough spots from a decade ago. We're finally gonna learn more about our good boy Emil.



Available April 23rd On PS4, Xbox One, PC

The original "Snap" on the N64 is an all-time classic. Later this year, our wish is coming true, and a brand new version of this adorable on-rails photography game is hitting Switch. Point, shoot, cute.



Available April 30th On Switch

The folks behind the PS4 launch classic "Resogun" are taking on something very ambitious with this horror-themed third-person shooter. In spite of the... odd name, we're very interested to see more of this game with strong "Dead Space 2" vibes. Can the game creep us out more than the name already does?



Available April 30th On PS5

Everyone on the internet is losing their minds about the big vampire lady, and we're fascinated to see where the "Resident Evil" franchise is headed now that the first-person perspective seems to be the focus for extra spooky immersive moments. We don't mind getting chomped.



Available May 7th On PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The original "Mass Effect" trilogy was a high point for the 360 and PS3 generation, so we're thrilled to see all three games getting a new coat of paint. Tweaked gameplay, high-res textures, almost every piece of DLC and forward compatibility with the newest consoles are all included in this very special collection.



Available May 14th On PS4, Xbox One, PC

Arkane really impressed us with "Dishonored," so this fascinating release with asynchronous gameplay is high up on our priority list this year. We want to see what the player can really do without the chains of a morality system limiting your use of powers. Don't get got.



Available May 21st On PS5, PC

The last "Ratchet & Clank" game on PS4 was an absolute visual splendor, so this PS5 release has a lot of hype built around it. Not only are we curious to see how the world has evolved, but we're obsessed with its use of the fast next-gen storage to switch world geometry in a snap. No more length loads for us.



Available June 11th On PS5

