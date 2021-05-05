Last-Minute Gifts For Mother's Day

Forget to buy something nice for Mother's Day? Don't worry, we all make mistakes. Thankfully, there's still some time to grab something on the double from the internet.

And if Mom is okay with her gifts arriving a little bit late, Digg's own Pang-Chieh Ho has some great picks to help her relax.



As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Digital gift cards are the ultimate escape hatch for late present purchases. What the lack in personality, they more than make up in promptness and utility.

For any last-minute gift givers, might we recommend explaining how nice it is for Mom to be able to pick out her own clothes and accessories. After all, doesn't she truly have the best taste?



[Buy From Huckberry] [Buy From Amazon]

Travel has been off the table for most of us for a long while now, but you can give Mom a taste of that experience again with some of these legitimately fascinating tours.

Even when international travel is less dangerous, the sheer cost can be prohibitive still. So for a small fraction of the price, you get to see something truly exciting.



[Buy From Amazon]



Audiobooks are the best. Not only can you get some good reading in while you're driving or exercising, but the performances can actually be transformative — occasionally preferable to the written source.

Give Mom an Audible subscription, and she'll be able to read something new month after month because of your kindness.



[Buy From Amazon]

If Mom simply cannot deal with audiobooks, Kindle Unlimited is another excellent way to gift her loads of books. With hundreds of thousands of books to choose from at any moment, she's sure to find plenty of opportunities to cuddle up with a good book.



[Buy From Amazon]

Thanks to Amazon's extremely fast turnaround, there's a good chance that you can still get some of their own products delivered in time. If Mom could use a voice assistant in every room of the house, the Echo Dot is a no-brainer.

Also, it's worth noting that the latest version of the Echo Dot looks a bit different. With the new domed appearance, the audio quality on offer is noticeably better.



[Buy From Amazon]

If Mom doesn't have a dedicated e-reader yet, the Kindle Paperwhite is a smart bet. Not only does it display the text as clear as day, but the waterproof design means she can read in the bath, poolside or at the beach.



[Buy From Amazon]



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.