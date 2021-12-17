Here's What To Buy With All Those Gift Cards

Every single year, we end up with a pile of gift cards from kind friends and family. Inevitably, we find a way to use them up by the next holiday, but why not take this opportunity to buy something cool, useful or comforting?

Below, we've collected a handful of the best ways to spend those sweet, sweet gift cards in the new year. With any luck, 2022 will be a whole lot more serene, and we can actually enjoy some of our gifts.



Things have been hectic lately, so the lull after the holidays is a great time to catch up on what you've missed. And if you've never even tried a comic before, there are so many collections on Amazon to help you binge your way into a new fandom.



There's a very good chance that you currently own a 4K television, but are you still watching 1080p content on it? With some gift cards in the mix, you can take this opportunity to upgrade all of your favorites to the 4K Ultra HD release. Trust us, it's much, much better than the junky, low bit-rate 4K streams we're stuck with online.



No matter where you prefer to play your video games, there are many incredible options to choose from right now. In spite of some frustrating delays, there were some real banger in the past year or so. We've gone over all of the best releases in depth for 2021, so you can enjoy some downtime while kicking it on the couch with the family.



Exercise equipment can get pretty expensive, so it's a smart move to apply your gift cards to the likes of a NordicTrack treadmill. We're all going to be cooped up during the winter months anyway, so the new healthy exercise regime can start this January. This time next year, we're all gonna be in tip-top condition.



Are you still listening to music on your phone's speaker or on a tinny little Bluetooth speaker? Use those glorious gift cards to step up to the rich sound of the Sonos One. They even support digital assistants, so you can control your jams with your voice. Alexa, play "WAP."



We've seen so many natural disasters strike in recent years, so we put together some vital emergency gear that will help us out in a pinch. If you don't already have a kit for you and yours, this is a great time to start one. Hopefully, you'll never need to use it, but it's good for peace of mind.



2022 is going to be the year of peace and quiet. Block out your noisy roommate, ignore the constant construction and actually enjoy what you want to hear. Whether you want to work in silence, jam out without interruption or watch your favorite shows without having to turn on subtitles. This headset has prevent countless confrontations — a real miracle worker.



