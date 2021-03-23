We're Making An Emergency Kit, And These Are The Most Important Items

With disaster after disaster dominating the news, it's no surprise that emergency preparedness has been on our minds. Over the last few months, we've been accumulating gear for our very own emergency kit, and we thought it'd be worth sharing with all of you.



Just keep in mind that everyone's needs are unique, so don't hesitate to prepare with additional supplies suited for your locale and conditions. And if you have existing healthcare needs, please consult your doctor for their emergency recommendations.



As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Potable water is vitally important for any emergency situation. As we saw with the Texas power grid failure, even running water from a traditionally safe source can become dangerous in certain conditions.



If you have loads of space, you could try storing water, but it's a pretty big hassle. Instead, a space-saving water filter like the LifeStraw can turn the grossest reservoir into safe, clean drinking water.

If we can keep everyone in our home hydrated for the length of an emergency, that's a huge burden lifted off our shoulders.



[Buy On Amazon]

Keeping rations around ensures that you'll be well covered if you can't replenish your pantry during an emergency. They're not going to be the best meals you've ever had, but having backup nourishment is always a smart idea.

Just remember to keep an eye on your expiration dates. Many rations have long shelf lives, but we'd recommend setting a calendar event on your smartphone to remind you when it's time to swap 'em out with new eats.



[Buy On Amazon]

In the event that someone gets hurt during an emergency, it's important to have supplies on hand. Even if emergency services are still available in your area, their response time could be significantly delayed.

And if you rely on medicine or medical devices in your daily life, it's worth talking to a medical professional about the best way to acquire and store your supplies so that you'll have access to them no matter what.



[Buy From Amazon]

Please, please don't forget the well-being of your pooches during an emergency. In the moment, panic can make it difficult to remember everything they need, so it's a good idea to just keep everything they need in one place.

Even if you have to pack up and leave in a hurry, this kit will ensure that your furry friends will have the supplies they need most.

Of course, the same recommendation about medicine from above also applies to pets. If they need medicine at all, have a discussion with your vet about how to guarantee access during a crisis.



[Buy From Amazon]

This low-cost gadget is a priority. Not only will the hand-crank and solar panel allow you to charge up your phone, but it also serves as a flashlight, a radio and an audible distress signal so a rescue team can find you.

Staying connected and informed during a catastrophic event can quite literally save a life, so this or any gear like it comes highly recommended.



[Buy From Amazon]

It's clear that massive wild fires are going to continue to be a major problem in some locations, so it's worth investing in some smoke protection.

These masks are substantially more cumbersome than the ones we've all become accustomed to wearing, but they're well worth it when it comes to protecting your lungs during very dangerous conditions.



[Buy From Amazon]



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.