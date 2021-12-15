Best Last-Minute Gifts For Procrastinators

We know lots of people who still need to shop for their gifts, and shipping isn't always in the cards for them — doubly so with the state of logistics these days. Thankfully, last-minute shoppers can snag some excellent gifts that are delivered pretty much instantaneously.

Below, you'll find some of the easiest and quickest gifts you'll ever buy. Even if you forgot until the day-of, you'll find something here.



Some of the biggest brands in the world offer digital gift cards through Amazon, so you can take out huge swaths of your shopping in just a few clicks. Best Buy, Uber Eats, Sephora, Victoria's Secret and so many more are ready to save your bacon at the very last moment. Thanks, #brands!



This gaming subscription is well-suited to just about anyone who loves video games. Not only does it open up well over a hundred games on the Xbox and gaming PCs, the online game streaming functionality means even smart phones and low-power laptops can join in on the fun.

"Halo: Infinite," "Forza Horizon 5" and some of the best games of 2021 are included with the subscription. Even the PlayStation and Nintendo diehards have to admit Game Pass is impressive.



Audiobooks are incredible for folks with long commutes, tedious day jobs or a pile of holiday chores to complete. If you know anyone who loves books, but can't ever find the time to actually read, a gift membership to Audible is a layup. Let the book recommendations commence!



There's no doubting how integrated Amazon has become into our daily lives. Millions and millions of people use their service every single day, and having a Prime subscription will make that a whole lot better.

Buy them a year's membership, and you'll be giving 12 months of free shipping, great TV shows, access to exclusive deals and a laundry list of other perks. Prime is a must have — especially when it comes to holiday shopping.



Other streaming services are great and all, but nothing hits as heavy for the whole family as a Disney Plus subscription. Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars are an unbeatable cultural triumvirate that will please almost anyone.

"The Book Of Boba Fett" launches on December 29, so there's definitely a fair bit of hype building up for the next big Disney Plus show. This is the way.



Obviously, a Santa Cameo is a great fit for the season, but really any ol' cameo has the potentially to be hilarious, moving and/or wildly memorable. Take a moment to scroll through all of the options on offer, and your next gift might just knock some socks off.



