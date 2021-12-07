Best Card And Board Games To Play Over The Holidays

The warmth has left us, the leaves are gone and the snow is on its way. Wintertime means we're ready for cocoa, slippers and hours spent relaxing on the couch with the family. But instead of re-watching the same ol' shows or staying glued to Twitter, let's play some games while we're stuck inside.

Below, you'll find some of our absolute favorites to play with the people we love the most.



We know, the name is off-putting given the current circumstances, but this is a game about cooperation and overcoming adversity. And since it's a "living" board game, you and your family can return to an ongoing storyline game after game for an entire year.

Season one of this game has over 1,300 reviews on Amazon with a 4.8/5-star average.



2-4 Players



"TvB" was originally dreamed up by a seven year-old, and saw loads of success on Kickstarter. Now, it's an easy-to-learn game made for both young and young at heart — a perfect fit for families.



With over 11,000 reviews on Amazon, this card game has an impressive 4.5/5-star average.



2-4 Players



Built on the classic "Clue" formula, nobody is meeting their end with a candlestick wielded by Colonel Mustard. Instead, something a bit more fitting and funny for the ridiculous world in which we currently reside. The setting? Scranton.



Amazon has more than 500 reviews for this version of "Clue," and they average out to 4.8/5 stars.



2-6 Players



"Cover Your Assets" is a nice game for families who don't want to be bogged down with elaborate rules and technicalities. The average time to play a game is just 15-30 minutes, so you can squeeze in a quick round between dinner and dessert.



Shockingly, this game has a 4.9/5-star average rating with over 11,000 reviews counted at Amazon.



4-6 Players



Craving something a bit meatier? "Gloomhaven" is more of a one-to-two hour game that's better suited for adults and teens. It requires more than a little bit of strategy to get through it, and the persistent world means it's well-suited to playing with the same folks every time.



Over 4,600 reviews for this relatively expensive board game end up with a 4.8-star average



1-4 Players



This is another unbelievably successful game that came out of Kickstarter, and there's loads of entertainment available for both kids and adults. In fact, things can get rather raunchy if you opt for the NSFW adult-only expansion. Otherwise, it's fit for kids seven and up.



This card game is wildly popular with more than 50,000 reviews, and it still enjoys a 4.7-star average score.



2-5 Players



Can you turn your civilization into the most glorious society in the world? Build up your nation across the ages, and take on your opponents. And once you've played "7 Wonders" a few times, there are plenty of expansions to spice things up for returning players.



Nearly a thousand Amazon user reviews add up to a 4.8/5-star rating, and that's nothing to sneeze at.



3-7 Players



The title is good advice in general — getting stabbed is bad in both the game and in reality. Unfortunately, someone is definitely gonna get fake-stabbed if you play this game with your friends. Just make sure the kiddies aren't around for this one.



This adult-focused card game is coming up on a thousand reviews, and it's sitting at a very respectable 4.6-star rating.



3-5 Players



