This Footage Of The Tips Of A Dog's Ears Flopping As She Walks Makes Me Want To Cry In The Good Way
What a good girl.
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.Subscribe
No animal ears have ever been this cute.
The Consumer Price Index jumped to 8.6 percent in May, the highest figure its reached in four decades.
Bama Saltwater dropped a GoPro into the deep end at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier and recorded close-up footage of almost everything that goes on down there.
Tom Cruise took things into his own hands and performed an impromptu dance during the "Tropic Thunder" make-up test. Watch film director Ben Stiller and editor Greg Hayden explain how it ended up in the film we all saw.
The fast-food giant is streamlining its menu amid staff shortages.
The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this week, follows inventor David Hansen's mission to bring "compassion and consciousness" to world-famous robot Sophia.
Ten years is enough time for society and your own life to become dramatically different.
Sierra Leone recently got its first traditional fine-dining restaurant: a buzzing oasis where West African history and culture meet haute cuisine.
Before he started in on an eloquent assessment of what conservative states and schools are doing with books right now, LeVar Burton summarized his feelings by mouthing a very apt swear word to his co-hosts.
In 1997, the 46-year-old sued his local police department after being denied a job there because he scored too high on an intelligence test. More bizarre still, the courts sided with law enforcement.
This waterproof offers up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, so you can keep the jams pumping all day long.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
New footage of the Capitol insurrection was presented during the first day of the public hearings by Rep. Bennie Thompson. (This video contains violent images.)
Footage of testimony from former Trump officials provided some of the most explosive moments.
If you hate the fact that your stored ice cream often gets freezer burn, there's a solution to flip the problem on its head. (From 2019)
Whether your family does the Tooth Fairy or not, you'll eventually have to talk about the story behind the fairy, and answer some questions from your kids.
The Swedish city of Malmö is taking dirty talk to a whole new level in its latest effort to clean up the streets.
Rainn Wilson was thrust into the limelight after playing Dwight Schrute on the successful TV show "The Office." His phobia of talk shows started increasing with the show's popularity. Here's how he overcame it.
Consumers are watching their pennies at the gas station and grocery store as consumer prices surged 8.6 percent in May, pushing the annual inflation rate to its highest in over 40 years.
But not before paying about $100,000 more than what a collector called "Mr Cheese" paid for it last month.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah explained why we're currently in a financial ruin and torched Republicans for following the same script again regarding anti-gun control arguments.
Every few years, a technology comes along that splits the world neatly into before and after.
Leatherman's Wave Plus works in 17 tools into one pocket-sized device. Turns out, it's like catnip for dads.
Fruit farmers explain how they grow special mangoes called Taiyo no Tamago, out in the Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan, which are auctioned off for about $4K a pair. Here's what makes them so rare and why farmers dedicate their life towards them.
Many shifts were for the better — and they're certainly not universal.
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
Film-maker Nick Quested, who captured footage of far-right group the Proud Boys, spoke at the first of six congressional hearings into the January 6 riots.
Yes, the stimulus was too big. But that's not the main reason prices are through the roof.
These illuminated cubes look like the ding-dang future! We want them in every friggin' room.
Here's why Brownlee thinks the new and highly anticipated M2 MacBook Air is "a good machine" despite some terribly minor setbacks.
"This was a huge animal," said Chris Barker, a doctoral student who led the study.
Watch Winona Ryder go through a range of emotions as David Harbour explains how he was obsessed with playing "The Sims" back in 2005, and how the game eerily mimicked his real life and turned him into a vegetable.
The new chain will replace McDonald's, which pulled out of Russia as a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The Recording Academy's newest prize is a noble idea but poorly conceived — much like the awkward, embarrassingly earnest songs it will probably inspire.
Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc shares raw and candid footage of what an Formula One race garage goes through during race weekend. Watch scenes from the recently concluded Monaco GP practice and qualifying sessions from inside the Ferrari garage.
"Maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," actor writes, sharing a photo with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.
A group of professors, historians, artists and curators explores why objects become obsolete, and what it tells us about the worlds they existed in.
"I have never understood the appeal of living in Manhattan".
Japanese innovation thought to have potential to "build a new relationship between humans and robots".
Kansas is becoming the go-to city for care because of the recent abortion bans in Oklahoma and Texas. The New York Times went behind-the-scenes to capture what it's like working at a clinic in Wichita, Kansas, during this turbulent time.
"It was carnage, chaos" — raw emotion of police officer, condemnation of Trump, but no family rift on display.
Eleven of our favourite TV shows celebrating and highlighting queer love.
Locals explain how tourists like you and me can get the best out of an Italian visit — including tips, tricks and hacks that'll make your trip extraordinary.
A new report shows the cost of renting a home or apartment is up 15 percent nationally to a new record high.
What a dirty N95 mask looks like under the miscroscope.
The singer ties the knot to Sam Asghari as first husband Jason Alexander is arrested for trespassing.