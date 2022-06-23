Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
OKAY!
·Updated:

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the vengeful elephant, "She's a 10 but..." and the latest TikTok sound of people singing for their lives.

3. The Vengeful Elephant

The meme

Earlier this month, it was reported that a 70-year-old woman named Maya Murmu was trampled to death by an elephant — but the story took a shocking twist, according to the online Indian newspaper The Print, when the animal returned to her funeral and allegedly attacked her corpse. (It should be noted that Snopes is taking this one with a huge grain of salt.)

It's a tragic event, but one that completely captivated the internet, as netizens couldn't help but be flummoxed by the surreal details of the elephant's behavior and proceeded to share various memes attempting to wrap their heads around it.


Examples

James Crugnale

2. 'She's A 10, But…'

The meme

This meme, in its original form, was born on TikTok in May as a game in which one person presents a scenario (e.g. "He's a six but he drives a nice truck, what does that make him?"), and the other players then give the hypothetical person a score out of ten based on the information provided.

@leahhwoodss

the end proved our point #socal #fyp #findhim #whosisthismans @lucyyyyylouuuu @maryland_w

♬ original sound – Leah Woods

The trend then spread to Twitter, where it has since evolved into the meme as we know it. Users have been tweeting "She's a 10 but..." followed by all manner of quirks, personality flaws, and plain bad habits.


Examples

Darcy Jimenez

1. Singing For Their Lives

The meme

There's always some song or sound going around TikTok that's everyone's memeing, and these memes can be anywhere from dull to pretty good. But one has surfaced that leaves me helpless with laughter in almost every iteration: something about the song itself, paired with the surreal scenarios that TikTokers are inventing and their dedicated performances, is just so silly it's perfect.


Examples

@okaykj002

Welp it looks like we don't need more milk after all🙂 #jokes #forfun #fyp #MakeASplash #4u

♬ original sound – Furlo
@chaxthecreator

b^tch you gone have some talent if you crawl in here #fyp #StJudeDadPhotos

♬ original sound – Furlo
@nevsei

I wonder if this is how Grisha felt when he ate all those kids— #aot #attackontitan #shingekinokyojin #snk #erenjaeger #leviackerman #mikasaackerman #jeankirstein #erwinsmith #foryoupage #fyp #weebtiktok #aotfinalseason #batman #superman #DC #CheetosReaperReactions ItsGreatOutdoors￼ #fictionalcharacters #anime #manga #mangarecommendation #animetiktok #animefyp #reinerbraun #gabibraun

♬ original sound – Furlo
@princess.lettyy

Vid Credit to @Cato this shit was too relatable i had to remake #fypシ #fyp #bipolar1

♬ original sound – Furlo
@magvofficial

Saved by their talent. Papa was about to be a rolling stone! #fyp

♬ original sound – Furlo
@adlt_16

#fyp

♬ original sound – Furlo
@thealmondmilkmami

Honestly not the vibe bro, gotta choose one or the other. #StJudeDadPhotos #fyp

♬ original sound – Furlo
@malth3menace

idek if show choir is a thing in these schools anymore lol #StJudeDadPhotos #fyp

♬ original sound – Furlo

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank people at the Phoebe Bridgers show, Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie movie, "Kim Kardashian better not even think about this dress" and Lady Gaga in "Joker 2."

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

Subscribe
'THE THING' AND 'BLADE RUNNER' AT 40
theringer.com

Forty years ago this week, two science-fiction films released on the same day but failed to live up to box office expectations. They later went on to achieve cult status, cement the legacy of their directors, and inspire countless other entries in the genre.
'I AM ME, I AM MYSELF'
theringer.com

Most know him as half of the duo behind the legendary sketch show "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!" But this week, he's back with a new album that may change forever what you think when you hear his name.
in talks with a 'queer eye' icon
insider.com

Netflix host Tan France opens up about planning for baby No. 2, why he plans to homeschool his son, and his friendship with Gigi Hadid.
VIBE CHECK
theringer.com

From TV to movies to video games, alien sidekicks are some of the best pop culture friends you can find. But who'd be most fun to hang with at a bar?