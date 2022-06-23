Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the vengeful elephant, "She's a 10 but..." and the latest TikTok sound of people singing for their lives.

3. The Vengeful Elephant

The meme

Earlier this month, it was reported that a 70-year-old woman named Maya Murmu was trampled to death by an elephant — but the story took a shocking twist, according to the online Indian newspaper The Print, when the animal returned to her funeral and allegedly attacked her corpse. (It should be noted that Snopes is taking this one with a huge grain of salt.)

Elephant kills woman in India and returns to trample on her corpse at funeral after lifting her body from pyre as family performed last rites https://t.co/k7MYUkAc06 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 12, 2022

It's a tragic event, but one that completely captivated the internet, as netizens couldn't help but be flummoxed by the surreal details of the elephant's behavior and proceeded to share various memes attempting to wrap their heads around it.



elephants have some of the highest rates of empathy among animals, they grieve and even have funerals. they also never forget. so I need to know exactly what that woman did for an elephant to kill her and then crash the funeral. — irene (@writtenbyirene) June 14, 2022

Also I want to point out that elephants have funerals. This situation wasn't a human abstraction that an animal wouldn't understand. This elephant HATED that woman https://t.co/i2yLfD1ZLr — Killjoy McCoy (@letsgoayo) June 13, 2022

The elephant when it heard that lady was being buried at 2pm pic.twitter.com/Nn1IcYXSyI — Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) June 15, 2022

Nah i thought y'all was cappin about the elephant pulling up to the old lady's funeral BUT THIS SHIT REAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kaYlZpuFUv — 𝕾ø❌𝖚𝖐𝖊 (@Dez_Mfd) June 17, 2022

Elephant was listening to them make funeral arrangements like: https://t.co/ihhpMEyL1C pic.twitter.com/FtADTjhcU9 — Octavia Spinster (@Princess_Zukhoe) June 14, 2022

Whatever the elephant says that lady did, she did that shit. https://t.co/idTU87ikdv — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) June 12, 2022

Elephants never forget sounds cute until you understand they hold grudges forever https://t.co/hzGpdvlCVK — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) June 13, 2022

So you showed up to her funeral why?? pic.twitter.com/ViEsvXfCCR — Tre_Saturday (@BabyTre_) June 15, 2022

the elephant the night before that woman's funeral pic.twitter.com/LAszW5BXev — CULONA EMPRESS (@thedgtalempress) June 16, 2022

James Crugnale

2. 'She's A 10, But…'

The meme

This meme, in its original form, was born on TikTok in May as a game in which one person presents a scenario (e.g. "He's a six but he drives a nice truck, what does that make him?"), and the other players then give the hypothetical person a score out of ten based on the information provided.

The trend then spread to Twitter, where it has since evolved into the meme as we know it. Users have been tweeting "She's a 10 but..." followed by all manner of quirks, personality flaws, and plain bad habits.



She's a 10 but she asks you if you'd still love her if she was a worm — Faizaan (@faizaan_v) June 20, 2022

she's a 10 but she bites the skin off her lips when she's anxious — lycia (@alyciacruz_) June 19, 2022

she a 10 but she sleeps all day — nat🪷 (@natalieemoren0) June 20, 2022

she's a 10 but she uses goggles in the pool — kaylee!! (@kalesus_) June 19, 2022

she a 10 but she hits curbs — bash 🚩 (@sebmuro1203) June 20, 2022

she's a 10 but she only communicates in riddles — crybaby (@edcatedguess) June 20, 2022

she's a 10 but she cried when 1D broke up — d (@dxnilvgo) June 19, 2022

she's a 10 but she's always high — marianna (@itsmariannnna) June 20, 2022

She's a 10 but she bullies you — 𝕤𝕒𝕞 (@grillpill_) June 20, 2022

she's a 10 but she's also nice and funny and talented (she's me) — em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) June 20, 2022

he's a 10 but there's a portrait in his attic that's a 2 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) June 21, 2022

Darcy Jimenez

1. Singing For Their Lives

The meme

There's always some song or sound going around TikTok that's everyone's memeing, and these memes can be anywhere from dull to pretty good. But one has surfaced that leaves me helpless with laughter in almost every iteration: something about the song itself, paired with the surreal scenarios that TikTokers are inventing and their dedicated performances, is just so silly it's perfect.



Molly Bradley

