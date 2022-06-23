Singing For Their Lives, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got the vengeful elephant, "She's a 10 but..." and the latest TikTok sound of people singing for their lives.
3. The Vengeful Elephant
The meme
Earlier this month, it was reported that a 70-year-old woman named Maya Murmu was trampled to death by an elephant — but the story took a shocking twist, according to the online Indian newspaper The Print, when the animal returned to her funeral and allegedly attacked her corpse. (It should be noted that Snopes is taking this one with a huge grain of salt.)
It's a tragic event, but one that completely captivated the internet, as netizens couldn't help but be flummoxed by the surreal details of the elephant's behavior and proceeded to share various memes attempting to wrap their heads around it.
Examples
James Crugnale
2. 'She's A 10, But…'
The meme
This meme, in its original form, was born on TikTok in May as a game in which one person presents a scenario (e.g. "He's a six but he drives a nice truck, what does that make him?"), and the other players then give the hypothetical person a score out of ten based on the information provided.
The trend then spread to Twitter, where it has since evolved into the meme as we know it. Users have been tweeting "She's a 10 but..." followed by all manner of quirks, personality flaws, and plain bad habits.
Examples
Darcy Jimenez
1. Singing For Their Lives
The meme
There's always some song or sound going around TikTok that's everyone's memeing, and these memes can be anywhere from dull to pretty good. But one has surfaced that leaves me helpless with laughter in almost every iteration: something about the song itself, paired with the surreal scenarios that TikTokers are inventing and their dedicated performances, is just so silly it's perfect.
Examples
Molly Bradley
