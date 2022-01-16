Should I Forgive My Husband For Shoving My Head Into A Cake And Holding It There At Our Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Forgive My Husband For Shoving My Head Into A Cake And Holding It There At Our Wedding?

I got married just before Christmas and am hoping to be divorced or annulled by the end of January. Obviously, that wasn't the plan originally, but ... I never cared about getting married, but I wasn't opposed to it. So when my boyfriend proposed in 2020, we decided to go for it. We each took on about half the responsibility for organizing the wedding, but I think I was pretty reasonable about compromise when he really wanted something. My only hard-and-fast rule was that he would not rub cake in my face at the reception. Being a reasonable man who knows me well, he didn't. Instead, he grabbed me by the back of the head and shoved my head down into it. It was planned since the cake was DESTROYED, and he had a bunch of cupcakes as backup. I left. Next day I told him we were done. I am standing by that. The thing is that over the holidays EVERYONE has gotten together to tell me I should give him a second chance. That I am overreacting because of my issues (I am VERY claustrophobic after a car accident years ago, and I absolutely panicked at being shoved into a cake and held there). That I love him (even though right now I don't feel that at all), he loves me, and that means not giving up at the first hurdle. I don't want to, but everyone is so united and confident in their assurance I am making a terrible mistake that I wonder if they are right.

Jenée Desmond-Harris rules that the only person whose judgment matters in this case is the letter writer's. "Make a mental note about which of your loved ones don't seem to value your happiness, and continue with your divorce," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Leaving Fake Notes To Self Around My House Because I Knew My Fiancé's Mom Snoops?

I bought a house seven years ago and I met my fiance, Al, four years ago This year he moved in. We're talking about making it a home for both of us. But as of now, he hasn't moved much stuff in, right now 95% of the stuff and furniture in the house is mine. When his mom comes over, she's kind of a snoop. He was used to that, but when she comes to our house, it's so uncomfortable because she's just going through my shit... One thing she snooped on was actually embarrassing. In my home office, I had a little "affirmation" post it note on my monitor saying "I am smart, I am skilled, I am deserving of great things" ... Anyway, she made a comment to about my ego… But as a joke, I decided to do it again. I had my best friend over and we got wine drunk and wrote a bunch of "affirmations" to hide. Some were: Medicine cabinet: My teeth will regrow! I am sharklike and powerful! Kitchen drawers: I know when to spoon, but I also know when to fork! I am sexy and self assured! Work desk: I will not just fuck my way to the top of the company, I will fuck my way to the top of the world! Walk in closet: I am beautiful with clothes and without! Especially without! My boobs are legendary! There were a bunch more, and my friend and I had a hilarious time writing them. Next time my MIL came over she saw a few. And she didn't acknowledge them to me even though she definitely started acting a little weird about me. I went to run some errands and when I was out, she confronted Al about the notes and was trying to tell him that I seemed unstable, egotistical, and moving in was a bad idea. She showed him the notes and he didn't really know what to make of it. He asked me and I said that they were just some silly private notes to boost my self confidence and make myself laugh; how had she gotten them? Had she been going through my things?… He asked if I left them on purpose to annoy her, and I admitted that was kinda the joke, but I also have other weird or private shit so what I said about her needing to stop snooping if she didn't want to find weird crap was still for real. He said I was making stuff hard for him, his mom was really protective and adjusting to him moving in with a girlfriend for the first time, and I was agitating her on purpose and making her think I wouldn't be a good partner, when he wanted her to have the opposite impression of me! AITA for the note prank?

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the boyfriend, not the letter writer, is in the wrong. "Also, HE needs to set this boundary with his mother," one of them writes. "Going through drawers when you are a guest in someone's home is RUDE. She needs to stop." Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Get My Company To Pay The Work Credit Card Balance That's Threatening To Destroy My Credit Score?

A couple of months ago, I took a business trip for my company and was given a corporate credit card, issued under my name. As instructed, I filed the expenses (hotel, rental car, etc.), which were approved. But the company is more than 30 days late paying the credit card bill of $1,500, and the credit card company informed me that it'll be reported on MY credit report after 60 days. When I informed the finance department, they said the payment was sent but there was an issue with payment details and their account rep is "clearing it up/working on it." That was a week ago, and the account still shows a late payment and the credit card has sent a collection notice and called me three times. I'm extremely concerned because I don't want my credit score to take a dip. I'm in the middle of applying for a mortgage and I've worked hard for the last couple of years to improve my credit score and pay down debt. I've had a corporate card at two former companies and I've never had this happen. It's deeply concerning because I feel like I can't trust my company and it puts me in a weird position of trying to hold them accountable as an employee without jeopardizing my job. Is there any action I can take? What's the best way for me to address this?

Alison Green urges the letter writer to ask for their boss's help in resolving this problem as soon as possible. "It's utter BS that you need to plead and cajole them into fixing this, and if it's possible for you to do your job without a corporate card in your name, I'd seriously consider it canceled once this is done," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Continue Driving My Husband To See His Mother, Who Refuses To See Me And Her Grandchild And Makes Us Wait In The Car?

I need some advice regarding my mother-in-law. She has hated me since the first time she met me because I'm not from the country but from "the city." I have given her gifts for birthdays and holidays and invited her on day trips with us, but she always refuses. She also makes up lies about me. She claims I have STDs, spend all her son's money, etc. She even spread a rumor that I wouldn't allow her at our wedding. She lives 46 miles away and, in the five years we have been married, has never once visited her son. I take him to visit her because he can't get a driver's license because of medical issues. Our child and I aren't even allowed in her home. We have to sit in the car. She acts like our child doesn't exist, but she has pictures of her other two grandchildren on Facebook and drives to see them almost weekly. My husband sees nothing wrong with her behavior and says he "won't take sides." I don't know what to do.

Abigail Van Buren encourages the letter writer to do something besides sit in the car while their husband is spending time with his mother, or to find another way for their husband to get to his mother's home. "While your husband refuses to recognize there is anything wrong with his mother's behavior, it is off the charts," she writes. "I hope you realize that most men stand up for their wives and children when they are mistreated." Read the rest of her answer.

How Should I Respond To My Future In-Laws' Refusal To Attend My Wedding Because My Husband Is Taking My Last Name?

My fiancé and I are getting married and he (plus our future children) will be taking my name. His parents are so upset over this that they are not coming to our wedding. We had a pretty good relationship with them before this and I am honestly shocked at the reaction. What do I do?

Wendy Atterberry advises the letter writer to focus on supporting their fiancé. "It's his job to manage a relationship with his parents and it's up to him to do -— or not to do — anything regarding his parent's behavior," she wirtes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Get Prescription Lenses To Address My Worsening Eyesight?

I'd never had trouble with my eyesight until recently. My job involves staring at a computer screen for eight hours a day. That's a lot of blue light! My distance vision is still great, but my close-up vision is suffering. Would wearing prescription lenses while I work on the computer help? I want to be proactive about this so that I can prevent further loss of eyesight.

Annie Lane suggests seeing an eye doctor. "Generally, computer use causes myopia, or nearsightedness, so it's significant that you're experiencing farsightedness," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.