Whatever specific trademarked phrase you call it, the last game of the football season is upon us soon. In fact, mere days away, so you need to buy things for your Big Game party on the double. Kick-off is close enough that you should be ordering these items below to impress your friends and to set the vibe, and then you can get the food later.

The Cincinnati Bengals, on their Cinderella run that no one expected, against a Rams team that traded away all of their draft capital for super stars in a "win now" mode unseen in this sport. Joe Burrow, the coolest man on earth since Fonzie, against a ferocious defense and some heavy offensive firepower supporting Matt Stafford. A true underdog story against a celebrity squad in Hollywood, it better be a good game. So here is everything you need to get to enjoy the game with friends.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

If you happen to be a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals or LA Rams (or St. Louis Rams), then you need one of these banners to represent your favorite team. Or you can be a bandwagon fan, or just want to decorate the living room with the colors of the two teams participating in this one game! They're quite chic, we like the logos and helmets for these two teams, good color combinations too.

[Buy Rams Banner On Amazon] [Buy Bengals Banner On Amazon]

Alright let's be real here folks: there's going to be a lot of people at your party, and after hours on end of eating junk food and snacks, there's going to be a lot of bathroom breaks. So, as a courtesy to everyone, and just a smart thing to do in general if you haven't tried it before, get some Poo-Pourri for your toilet and embrace the fact that everyone poops, there's no shame in it. Especially if there isn't anything to smell, then it's like nothing happened in there!

[Buy On Pourri]

There is no better way to get all of your non-sports fans to participate during the big game than an easy gimmick: gambling! Especially gambling that requires no previous knowledge or any real insight. Just pass these out, have people pick some numbers, and presto, they're invested in winning some money based on the final score of the game, or the score during each quarter. Hopefully no one gets addicted and it ruins their life.

[Buy On Amazon]

This was a plot point on an early Season 1 episode of Mad Men, but the appeal still holds today. A chip-and-dip bowl is a terrific idea! You buy some chips, and some dip, and don't have to worry about either being separated. It's genius, why didn't we grow up with more of these around?

[Buy On Amazon]

So we don't want to pull a con on anyone, we don't want teenagers hiding alcohol behind these clever sleeves meant to keep canned drinks cold and your hands warm, BUT it is pretty funny that they look like Coca-Cola cans. This is NOT meant to deceive or scam anyone into getting in trouble, I'm sure plenty of people don't want to be shamed because they're drinking La Croix or a diet soda. And if you're from the South, and call everything a "Coke", then this is perfect for y'all. No confusion whatsoever can come from this!

[Buy On Amazon]

Fake ice cubes. No, not people pretending to be famous rapper Ice Cube, these are silicon/gel ice cubes designed to go into your freezer and keep your drinks cold. WITHOUT watering down your drink. Brilliant. You just pop them in, wait, and you're good to go. No more ice tray, pouring the water in, and then having watered down drinks. We hate that! Now you can avoid that social faux pas.

[Buy On Walmart]

Who doesn't love balloons? Jerks, that's who! When you walk into any room with balloons your mood immediately goes up. Festive, fun, celebratory, balloons are an easy way to brighten anyone's spirits especially if their team is losing in the big game during a blowout. Also, that photo above is incredible because apparently the algorithm thinks football is soccer.

[Buy On Amazon]

This is just a really iconic looking punch bowl with a ladle. You put whatever you want in there, but if it's not punch, that defeats the spirit of a punch bowl, doesn't it?

[Buy On Amazon]

While the size of your TV might be what catches the eye, having some extra surround sound speakers for all of your guests will catch their ears. You want everyone to be able to not only hear the game, but the commercials and halftime show as well. This year is gonna be a banger, they got LA legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to perform! That's the coolest thing the big game has done in at least a decade, since they let Prince go wild that one year. RIP Prince.

[Buy On Amazon]

Other Decorations

Of course, there are countless additional picks we could mention here. Themed table covers, plates and cups are a slam dunk/layup/own goal for the ages, right? And if you want to keep it festive, a big ol' pile of party gear is a smart purchase. Whatever you end up, just be sure you have plenty of food to go around.



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.