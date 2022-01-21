When temperatures begin to dip well below freezing this winter, city dwellers are going to want to be prepared for the worst.

As we fast approach the coldest month of the year, here's a comprehensive roundup of some of the most indispensable items for the urban winter warrior on the go.

The Carhartt beanie has become an essential winter style item on the streets of New York. The company describes the hat as being "made of 100 percent acrylic rib-knit fabric, stretchable, one-size-fits-all, fits most any noggin…" Nuff said as far as I'm concerned.

As you stomp around the icy slabs of the concrete jungle, you're going to need something warm and comfortable AF. You're going to want to opt for a pair of Darn Tough merino wool boot socks.



"These socks are, indeed, very, very much worth the money!" Chris R. adds in his Amazon review. "They're snug, they keep their shape (or at least they have so far – I've had 'em probably two, three weeks now), they show zero signs of wear even though I've worn them daily. Best of all, they're WARM."

When temperatures plummet below 0° in the big city, you're going to want to keep all of your outer extremities covered. When looking for your next neck warmer, why not opt for the "softest, warmest, most loved fleece in all the land," as described by Turtle Fur.

"Warm and durable," said Jilly on their five-star Amazon review. "Great for those times when you need a little extra around the neck."

While you're out on the town on a brisk evening, you're going to want to opt for a heavyweight flannel that's perfect for layering. "I absolutely love this shirt," said Mark in his Amazon review. "The material is soft and comfortable. It also seems well made."

Timberland's classic waterproof boots are the quintessential urban kicks that you're going to need when the next nor'easter drops a foot of snow. Make an investment in your footwear that will last for years.

When you come back in from the cold, you're going to want to drink a satisfyingly warm beverage. Never drink cold coffee again with the Ember Temperature Control Mug. "This keeps my coffee at a perfect temp!" adds rebajean13 in their Amazon review.

