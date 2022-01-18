Jason Momoa Seen Holding Hands With Pete Davidson, Picnic Bear And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
We're settling into 2022, year of the void, and things are… fine. Totally fine. Have some tweets.
- Every time:
2. This is why I only text:
3. Oh:
4. Oh NO:
5. Speaking of mascots:
6. Why:
7. I love Tbblobnoern:
8. This FEELS true:
9. Little too close to home:
10. Same:
