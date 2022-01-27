A Guy Who Made Larry David Trend On Twitter For All The Wrong Reasons, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's characters include an anti-vaccination activist who got Larry David trending on Twitter, a rocker best known for a song primarily comprised of the lyric "woo-hoo" accusing Taylor Swift of not writing her songs, an editor-in-chief soliciting journalists' salaries but refusing to divulge his own and a conservative pundit upset at a cartoon character wearing pants.

Sunday

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The character: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., husband of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines, anti-vaxxer, guy who clearly didn't read the end of "The Diary of Anne Frank."

The plot: While speaking at an anti-vaccination rally in Washington DC, Kennedy invoked Anne Frank in a jeremiad comparing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, saying, "Even in Hitler's Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did... Today the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, none of us can hide."

At the antivaxx rally in DC, RFK Jr. says that in the future "none of us can run and none of us can hide" because of Bill Gates' satellites and also 5G, unlike… the Holocaust.



"Even in Hitler's Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did." pic.twitter.com/bRtmDBTxZl — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 23, 2022

The repercussion: Kennedy's comments about Anne Frank drew widespread condemnation, with the US Holocaust Museum issuing a statement decrying the activist, saying that "making reckless comparisons to the Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews, for a political agenda is outrageous and deeply offensive."

1/ Making reckless comparisons to the Holocaust, the murder of six million Jews, for a political agenda is outrageous and deeply offensive. Those who carelessly invoke Anne Frank, the star badge, and the Nuremberg Trials exploit history and the consequences of hate. — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) January 24, 2022

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, also spoke out against Kennedy's rhetoric, saying his remarks were "deeply inaccurate, deeply offensive and deeply troubling."

.@RobertKennedyJr invoking Anne Frank's memory and the mass murder of Jews by the Nazis as a comparison to the U.S. gov't working to ensure the health of its citizens is deeply inaccurate, deeply offensive and deeply troubling. This must stop. https://t.co/CbvV10xMou — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 24, 2022

But the saga took a bizarre twist when netizens began realizing that Kennedy was married to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines, and Larry David became wrapped up in the whole scandal by association — and even trended on Twitter.

i do wonder how larry david feels about cheryl hines's husband comparing covid vaccine mandates to the holocaust. — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 24, 2022

I'm imagining Larry David calling Cheryl Hines to tell her she can't be on the next season of Curb: "Sorry Cheryl, but your husband is pretty…pretty…pretty…pretty…insane." https://t.co/5W4bukpptz — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) January 23, 2022

I don't know, Larry David, I think you really, REALLY need to have a talk with your friend Cheryl about her romantic choices https://t.co/JiMXiIKZ7Y — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥 (@EcoSexuality) January 23, 2022

It took the RFK Jr. scandal for me to finally learn that Cheryl Hines and Larry David not actually married in real life. #TheMoreYouKnow — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) January 25, 2022

Cheryl Hines should go back to Larry David https://t.co/l0avIIcuMG — Karen Schwartz (@pithywidow) January 23, 2022

Larry David somehow being blamed for Cheryl's husbands remarks about Anne Frank feels too close to a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" plot line… — Jess McHugh (@MchughJess) January 27, 2022

Rolling Stones' EJ Dickson revealed that David actually introduced Hines to RFK Jr. in real life.

So for everyone who's confused about how Larry David feels about RFK Jr.: Larry actually *introduced* RFK Jr. to Cheryl Hines, as she discusses in this interview with Jenny McCarthy, of all people (1:21 mark) https://t.co/R8LEbAwQpr — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) January 24, 2022

In the wake of the furor surrounding his comments, and nearly cancelling Larry David, Kennedy apologized on Twitter, saying, "To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry."

I apologize for my reference to Anne Frank, especially to families that suffered the Holocaust horrors. My intention was to use examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control. To the extent my remarks caused hurt, I am truly and deeply sorry. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 25, 2022

Hines also issued a statement condemning her husbands remarks as "reprehensible and insensitive," distancing herself by saying, "His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own. — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 25, 2022

David has yet to comment, but we can safely assume he wants nothing to do with this meshugas.





James Crugnale

Monday

Damon Albarn

The character: Damon Albarn, frontman of bands Blur and Gorillaz, guy who presumably has written every single one of his songs entirely on his own with no help from anyone.

The plot: In an interview with the Los Angeles Times's Mikael Wood, Albarn responded to a question about artists he admired by praising Billie Eilish and dismissing Taylor Swift on the basis that she "doesn't write her own songs."

Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.



Billie Eilish?

"I think she's exceptional."

Taylor Swift?

"She doesn't write her own songs."https://t.co/4Obt2Fjpoi — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 24, 2022

Not only was he factually incorrect about Swift, he went on to describe what he perceived as the difference between songwriters and co-writers: "I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I'm not hating on anybody, I'm just saying there's a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.

Which is its own debatable sentiment, but more to the point: Swift does, famously, write the vast majority of her own songs — and she said as much in response to Albarn on Twitter:

PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering 😑 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

The repercussion: Not only did people pile on Albarn for his false statement, they pointed out the contradiction in his praise of Eilish versus his dismissal of Swift.

I never knew this guy exist until he does this shit pic.twitter.com/BWQyFXXx2T — a (@ialmostmove) January 25, 2022

Did this dude just say that co-writing is different from (ie, less than) writing? (It isn't.) And then cite Billie Eilish as better…while mentioning that B.E. writes them with her brother–in other words, she co-writes them?! Fine to prefer a diff style but this is BS pic.twitter.com/TqEzC9a8Ta — Laura Kaye (@laurakayeauthor) January 24, 2022

Paul McCartney and John Lennon often co-wrote songs, and yet you never hear people say "they didn't write their own songs". This is yet another way of tarnishing the work that Taylor Swift puts into her music.



It's horrendous that this narrative is still around. https://t.co/XbOpI59ReF — mae🍓 (@oblabeatles) January 25, 2022

this coming from the man who did this https://t.co/MC7f50Gm6C pic.twitter.com/T9m5vf30yB — mimi (@gothkasaz) January 25, 2022

damn bro you might wanna throw your phone into the english channel til this blows over https://t.co/qtAmDL8Yqv — nigh eve6 (@Eve6) January 24, 2022

Albarn apologized to Swift a few hours later on Twitter, and said that his words in the interview had been "reduced to clickbait."





Molly Bradley

Tuesday

Nicholas Carlson

The character: Nicholas Carlson, Global Editor-in-Chief of Insider, guy who "loves reporters!," salary unknown.

The plot: On Tuesday, Carlson tweeted about a new reported series from Insider which purportedly "demystifies people's salaries."

Insider is launching a series that demystifies people's salaries, and we need your help https://t.co/lsaYePUyEz — Nicholas Carlson (@nichcarlson) January 25, 2022

Despite the fact that, in response, people were bound to ask him about his salary, Carlson seemed utterly unprepared when someone did, and his response was not particularly well thought-out:

Fun question! I'd rather not say publicly for lots of practical reasons I'm sure you can imagine. This feels a little wimpy, but also prudent. I think I would submit it to some third party I could trust to keep it anonymous and average it with other people in roles like mine. — Nicholas Carlson (@nichcarlson) January 25, 2022

The repercussion: Predictably, Carlson was lambasted for running a series on salary transparency at his publication and then turning around and openly refusing to disclose his own. (Sure, he might have been equally roasted for sharing a very high salary that painted a portrait of wage disparity within Insider, but then you'd have to award him points for honesty.)

media CEO: we're doing a series on salary transparency!

same media CEO: wait no stop asking about mine pic.twitter.com/PPTo3DhLae — molly taft (@mollytaft) January 26, 2022

It feels like you're keeping it mystified???? — Dana Schwartz 🫀 (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 26, 2022

So his salary is still a mystery. The opposite of demystifying. https://t.co/cBoz0IcqXA — RealityisFantasy (@RealityisEffed) January 27, 2022

It's like "this you?" but in reverse sort of. https://t.co/3lS3RwMwm8 — Marco Rogers (@polotek) January 27, 2022

Do you consider that taking such an approach might contribute to inequity; especially for women and people of colour? That YOU are part of the problem. Anyhow, reflect upon that for awhile as you drink your tea. — gfrancie (@gfrancie) January 26, 2022

hey bud i know people are giving you a hard time on here, but just know there are also viral screenshots of this thread and they're lighting your ass up there too — jean smart super soldier (@normalandgood) January 26, 2022

In addition to the dunking, Twitter users quickly turned his evasive response into a versatile and delightful meme:

them: what do you plan to do after you graduate?

me: https://t.co/8smMAxjp2H — Riddhi (@riddhhiiii) January 27, 2022

my therapist: how are you ?



me: https://t.co/HRHpwDmDQX — ima ✦ loves super yuppers (@imauaena) January 27, 2022

when people on dating apps ask my height https://t.co/vRdvv98OkW — sadvil 😎 (@sadvil) January 27, 2022

Me when my bf asks what I want for dinner tonight https://t.co/HSTd9VDHS2 — Erin (@smallographer) January 27, 2022





Molly Bradley

Wednesday

Candace Owens

The character: Candace Owens, conservative personality, anti-vaxxer, not a Disney millennial.

The plot: Right-wing rabble-rouser Candace Owens has been quite low-key these past few months — but it was all undone by her new nemesis: Minnie Mouse.

Disneyland Paris announced they were celebrating their 30th-year anniversary with a Stella McCartney designed suit for Minnie, which somehow personally offended Owens.

Owens surmised that Disney's announcement was a ploy to divert the public's attention from more pressing issues, like inflation. (Disney never got a chance to comment if they're working with the Biden administration on that one; we're still waiting to hear back.) "They're taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they're bored!" Owens exclaimed.

"They're trying to destroy fabrics of our society" pic.twitter.com/UlytdGMZYA — Acyn (@Acyn) January 27, 2022

The repercussion: While at this point even the serial dunkers on Twitter have become fed up with Owens' shtick — whose bar for outrageous takes has been set so high that no stylistic change to Minnie's wardrobe could make us blink — there are a lot of people who continue to discover Owens's brilliance on the daily, and she did eventually end up trending on Twitter.

war. disease. social breakdown. political gridlock. minnie mouse wearing a pantsuit. pic.twitter.com/DxNecxKPbI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2022

"they're trying to destroy the fabrics of our society"



bro if our society was being held together by minnie mouse's dress it probably wasn't worth saving pic.twitter.com/UFadbF2uIF — matt (@mattxiv) January 27, 2022

*Minnie wears pants for Disneyland Paris promotion*



the News: MINNIE MOUSE IS DITCHING HER ICONIC RED DRESS FOREVER! THIS IS DESTROYING OUR SOCIETY! DEATH TO THE MOUSE STUDIO!!! — JW Cartoonist (Commissions Closed) (@JWCartoonist) January 27, 2022

Oh look, there's Minnie Mouse in pants. Somehow, not destroying the fabric of society. Just being an adorable cartoon mouse, as one does. pic.twitter.com/yESXRzsvNi — Latisha Jones (Abbott Elementary Stan Account) (@leticia_creates) January 27, 2022

But the most damning response came from netizens who dug up photos of the conservative pundit dressed in the same controversial outfit.

So it's okay for Candace Owens to wear a pantsuit but not Minnie Mouse? pic.twitter.com/vKacsZtubt — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 27, 2022





Adwait Patil

