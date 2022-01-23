Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

Subscribe
NICE TRY, KAIA GERBER
gawker.com

Celebrities are generally believed to be stupid. The men are himbos and the women are ditzes, and their job is to look like they're real people even though they are obviously some higher form of human, either genetically or surgically. In recent years, however, we have seen a rebuke to this stereotype.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x