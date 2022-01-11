What Kind Of Guy NFL Quarterbacks Seem Like, Living Like Gatsby And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, in the words of both Dolly Parton and @sharjilrasool, we're all worKN95, and it's clearly taking its toll on our sanity.

Same difference:

I thought the 20s would have me partying like gatsby and instead they've made me a recluse like gatsby — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) January 7, 2022

2. Ah, to live in pre-email times:

email was a mistake. we shouldn't be able to communicate this quickly. if my husband died at Gettysburg, that's not my business until next spring. — elle you see why (@proofrawk) January 4, 2022

3. To be fair, this should be illegal:

oh you like bad boys? well sometimes i cite articles i've only skimmed — Brian Jansen (@bdjansenphd) January 5, 2022

4. They'd better come with rhinestones and/or sequins:

dolly parton funding new masks called worKN95 — Sharjil Rasool (@sharjilrasool) January 5, 2022

5. Rise and grind:

bought my first temple in my 20s. this is what working 60 hour weeks can get you. we all have the same 24 hrs a day. pic.twitter.com/dZUU8UcZzX — Nihal | نهال (@NotNihal) January 8, 2022

6. Who did this:

this shit got me crying bro wtf is going on😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Rs5gdE8fgv — Qui$e🧸🎈 (@ForeverQuise) January 5, 2022

7. Go off kings:

I eat meat but like morally I stand with the vegetarians – rooting for you guys — katie morrissey (@PonyBolognaCity) January 5, 2022

8. The universal language:

9. Elmo is the cultural icon of the moment:

Elmo threw the first rock at Stonewall and that rock was Rocco — Blaise (@blaiseseltzer) January 8, 2022

10. Please enjoy this very special tweet thread, which has been excerpted here, but you can peruse the full thread from @thesarahyork here:

Ryan Fitzpatrick wears a tshirt that says "GAME OVER" to the brunch the morning after his wedding. Switches to liquor at 11:48 am. pic.twitter.com/LcVqT1nhsk — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022

Daniel Jones teaches tenth grade history and coaches basketball at his former high school. Plays a movie in class twice a week. Alternates between Hoosiers and Remember The Titans. pic.twitter.com/kM8FjkaFR1 — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022

Matt Stafford was really good at baseball but got 2 DUIs his freshman year in college so now he lives in your hometown and took over his dad's contracting business. He and his wife prank their kids on TikTok and have 500K followers. pic.twitter.com/U1szIlivYl — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo is on house arrest awaiting trial real estate fraud but still posts daily "rise and grind" stories on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ntCZqsKfFL — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022

Kirk Cousins is an evangelical youth pastor who got married at 20 and uses the word "godly" to describe his wife with whom he has 5 kids all with names starting with K. pic.twitter.com/WQDdJrpzin — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022

Jared Goff is the best golfer at the annual company outing for branch managers of Enterprise Rent-a-Car pic.twitter.com/WezbXU3mTT — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022

Matt Ryan calls himself a "foodie" and makes a point to tell the bartender at every restaurant that he and his wife "actually prefer to sit at the bar" when they go out. Has a Yelp Elite account and writes 2,000 word reviews of everything from dry cleaners to car dealerships. pic.twitter.com/SWSLjThdb5 — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022

Sam Darnold is the youngest and most useless failson of a US congressman. He was quietly expelled from his first prep school at 15 for writing "CHODE" in shaving cream on the headmaster's car. pic.twitter.com/HApG1fEwj8 — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022

Josh Allen tried salad for the first time very recently and has been hospitalized more than once in his life specifically for water-slide accidents pic.twitter.com/bUqPukyWEx — Sarah York 🌈 (@thesarahyork) January 10, 2022





