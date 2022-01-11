What Kind Of Guy NFL Quarterbacks Seem Like, Living Like Gatsby And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, in the words of both Dolly Parton and @sharjilrasool, we're all worKN95, and it's clearly taking its toll on our sanity.
- Same difference:
2. Ah, to live in pre-email times:
3. To be fair, this should be illegal:
4. They'd better come with rhinestones and/or sequins:
5. Rise and grind:
6. Who did this:
7. Go off kings:
8. The universal language:
9. Elmo is the cultural icon of the moment:
10. Please enjoy this very special tweet thread, which has been excerpted here, but you can peruse the full thread from @thesarahyork here:
For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.