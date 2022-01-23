Should I Forgive My Sister For Mocking My Fiancée's Sister's Death At My Fiancée's Bachelorette Party, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Should I Forgive My Sister For Mocking My Fiancée's Sister's Death At My Fiancée's Bachelorette Party?

My 20-year-old sister has been uninvited to my wedding after she went to my fiancée's bachelorette party, announced she had a special surprise guest, and then wheeled in a skeleton dressed up in a "sister of the bride" T-shirt. My fiancée's younger sister died when she was 16. I am also not talking to my sister right now. I don't know what you could even say. She has never liked my fiancée, but I still can't believe she did something so theatrically cruel. My family all want me to back down. "She overstepped, but it was just a joke. You know she likes to be edgy. She's devastated. C'mon, she's a dumb kid and it didn't mean anything. She's very sorry and just wants to get back to normal." The only person I haven't heard from is my sister, other than her telling me to "get over it, it wasn't like it was 'dead sister's' ACTUAL skeleton." I have stood firm. Probably for the first time in my life. This was such an indescribably cruel thing to do (to anyone! whether I loved them or not) that I can't just sweep it under the rug. So now my side of the family (parents, brother, aunts, and cousins) aren't coming to the wedding. Which is fine. They can get a bunch of skeletons and hold their own. I don't care. The thing is that at this point, even my fiancée wants me to just give in to keep the peace. She says that it's not worth causing so much disruption over a stupid prank that went wrong. Except it wasn't a prank! No one would consider that funny and genuinely expect people to laugh. I'm just not sure what to do. My fiancée was the one injured by this, and she wants me to stop (although her parents know what happened and were furious, so I don't know how they'd react if my sister — a bridesmaid — smirked her way down the aisle the day of). I feel like I'm right, but no one else seems to agree. And no one is even trying to make my sister apologize! I feel that it's so clear she's the one in the wrong, but at this point all the blame is on me. I have started to wonder if I'm really the one in the wrong here by not letting it go?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris tells the letter writer to continue to stand firm. "You should be in charge of who from your side of your family is invited to your wedding, and your fiancée can do the same for her side," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Reasonable For Me To Ask My Indian Girlfriend Never To Cook Indian Food In Our Shared Home?

My (30M) girlfriend (27F) is Indian. She moved to US a few years back. I'm American (white, if it matters)… My GF loves to cook. She told me so on our first date. However, I'm not the biggest fan of Indian food. I find that a lot of spices used in Indian food irritate my stomach and I have a very low tolerance for hot/spicy foods. She never had an issue with this and never forced me to eat anything I didn't want to. In fact, whenever I stayed over, she made me things like pancakes and french toast and they were incredible. She is a very good cook. Two weeks ago, we moved in together... Yesterday, she was super excited to show me something and dragged me to the kitchen. There, she unveiled a whole drawer of spices. We're talking 20-30 different types of whole/crushed/powdered spices, neatly stored in glass bottles and labelled. I asked why she needed so many spices, and she replied, "To cook Indian food, silly!" I told her that I didn't like Indian food, and she told me not to worry, she wouldn't force me to eat anything. That it's just for her meals, and that she'd made separate meals for me. I asked her if she could simply not cook Indian food at all in our house, because the smell is so pungent, and if she'd cook regular food instead. She told me that Indian food is regular food for her, and I'm going to have to get used to it. I insisted, and she said that she'll only consider giving up cooking Indian food if I give up cooking meat at home (she's vegetarian), because she doesn't like the smell of meat being cooked. I told her that it was an unfair ask because she never objected when I cooked with meat at my apartment. She told me that she's only demanding that I give it up because I'm doing the same thing to her. I got quite mad and told her she was being extremely unreasonable as I need meat (I work out a lot and I need the protein), but she doesn't need to eat Indian food all the time and can order takeout if she craves it. She told me that restaurants are not very good where we live, and that it's unhealthy to eat takeout every day. We ended up arguing for a while, and now we're not talking to each other AITA for insisting that she doesn't cook with spices?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit are basically unanimous in the judgment that the letter writer is the asshole. "Your GF is bending over backwards trying to cater to your tastes — and you aren't even trying," one of them writes. "I hope she moves her lovely drawer of spices and everything else into a place where she can be herself." Read the rest of their answers.

Is It OK To Cover My Mouth With My Hand When My Deaf, Lip-Reading Relative Is Around And I Don't Want Them To Know What I'm Saying?

I have an in-law relative who has been deaf since childhood. A few years ago, I learned that this person reads lips. My problem is that they eavesdrop on private conversations by reading your lips. The masks many of us wear have helped to curb this, but with things (hopefully) going back to normal, I will once again have to cover my mouth when we are with this in-law. It feels a bit rude to do this, but if I have something I want to share with my husband, there's really nothing else to do. Do you have a better solution?

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson explains that the better solution is to include the relative in conversations whenever they're around. "Don't attempt to have a personal, private and exclusive conversation with your husband in front of other people," she writes. "That's just rude!" Read the rest of her answer.

Can I Push Back After My Boss Told Me That My Standard, Professional Maternity Clothes Are Not To His Standards?

I am 30 weeks pregnant with my first child and having some difficulty with my boss over maternity clothes. I work in finance and my office has a particularly conservative dress. Pre-pregnancy, I generally wore a sheath dress, blazer, and string of pearls. I haven't really been able to wear anything like that for the past few months. Finding conservative maternity clothes has been difficult but I managed to find a few suits and some plain, sleeveless tops to go underneath. I've also found some black dresses that worked well with a blazer. (Similar to one pictured here.) I thought everything was fine. Last week, my manager pulled me into his office and told me that my current wardrobe was unacceptable. I apologized and explained that I thought I was following the dress code. I asked what specifically I needed to change. He said that if I was going to wear a pant suit, the shirt needed to be tucked in and belted. Also that he did not like the look of side ruching or an empire waist on shirts and felt it was unprofessional. I told him that I would try to find maternity clothes that met his description but that it would be difficult. He wasn't convinced and said that my job depends on me being dressed according to his standards. (There are a few other women but none of them have had any children while I've been at this job so I can't look to what they've worn.) Do I have any pushback here? I spent the weekend looking for clothes that met his requirements but haven't been able to. He's out on vacation this week and I'm out next week so I have a little bit of time to figure something out. I'm nervous that my job could be on the line.

[Ask A Manager]

Allison Green encourages the letter writer to go to human resources. "Your manager sounds like he has no idea what typical maternity wear is, and he's getting way too involved in the details of what you're wearing," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Was It Really So Bad When I Publicly Criticized A Friend For The Way She Told Me Her Ex-Husband Had Died?

A few years ago, a longtime friend sent me a private message through social media that just said, "Don had a massive heart attack and passed away." I instantly thought it was a mutual friend I had been close with for over 20 years, but whom I'd been out of touch with for a couple years due to my move to another country. I was so upset and in tears at the news, I had to leave work early that day. When I got home, I frantically reached out to other mutual friends only to find out that "my" Don was alive and well. Come to find out, the friend who sent me the message was referring to her ex-husband, whom she had been divorced from for many years and who rarely came up in conversation. Still recovering from my grief and shock, I posted that it is VERY important to clarify who you are referring to when sharing bad news. I did not mention my friend, but she immediately "unfriended" me with a comment that I had "called her out" and embarrassed her, that she was struggling with her own grief and that I was selfish to post something like this "for attention." I emailed her numerous times and apologized if I had offended her. It has been almost three years, and I still reach out to her occasionally with an olive branch by email or phone. But there is no response; it seems she has decided my offense was unforgivable, and I am now grieving the end of a 20-year friendship over a social media post. I don't think I did anything horrible, given the circumstances, but what are your thoughts?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin, the writers behind the Miss Manners persona, note that the letter writer's years of apologies seem to suggest that they realize their Facebook post was not innocuous. "Miss Manners is inclined to agree that your friend is overreacting — assuming, of course, that the apology was for the post and not merely for your friend being offended by it," they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Should Stay-At-Home Parents Do 100% Of The Childcare And Housework, Even When Their Partners Are Home?

I became a stay-at-home mother a year ago. My husband and I have three elementary-age kids. I knew I would be responsible for more housework, but my husband has recused himself from housework to the point that the trash can be overflowing and two kids asking me for homework help while I make dinner and my husband is ... watching silly YouTube videos. He'll reluctantly do something specific if I ask him, but that's it. I have tried to talk to him, and he basically said, "That's what stay-at-home mothers do, all the house and kid stuff." Is that accurate?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax advises the letter writer to seek therapy, with her husband or alone. "The idea that the at-home parent has to work seven days a week and be on call 24-7 — while the paid worker of the household sits in the same room playing on his phone, enjoying evenings and weekends off — is just not something a decent person even entertains, much less expects and feels justified saying out loud," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.