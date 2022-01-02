How Should I Respond When My Son-In-Law Sends Me Shirtless Photos, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

How Should I Respond When My Son-In-Law Sends Me Shirtless Photos?

For the past week, my son-in-law has been texting me daily. I don't mind his texting about normal things, but he's either seeking a very close friendship or he is attracted to me. He and my daughter are 22 and very religious. I don't think asking me via text how he looks shirtless now compared to a year ago (he has texted me twice with no shirt on) is appropriate. There have been other red flags on his side of the conversation, and I have never misled him in any way. Should I confront him via text? Should I tell my daughter? I love her and do not want her to be mad at me. I did nothing wrong.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to address the texts with her son-in-law before talking to her daughter. "​​As to his request for a comment on his physique, ask him why he's asking his mother-in-law and not his wife," she writes. "And follow it up by telling him frankly that you think the question and the photos are inappropriate." Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Spouse To Understand I Will Not Allow Any Harry Potter Content In My Life?

My first spouse had a thing for Disney, which I hated. Our whole house was covered in Disney stuff (think "101 Dalmatians" shower curtain, etc.), which was tacky and embarrassing. When I met my current spouse, I made my zero-tolerance Disney policy clear. She said no problem, but confessed that her twin daughters (now in their late 20s) were the "'Harry Potter' generation" and that she and the twins still had "minimal nostalgic experiences" related to HP. Fast forward five years, and "minimal" was a psychotic lie. There is A LOT of 'Harry Potter' in my life. At least once a month, I catch her reading from one of the HP books on her Kindle. I overheard her on Zoom with the twins having anguished conversations about "what to do about 'Harry Potter'" given the author's transphobia. And whenever she visits the twins, they all do some 'HP'-related thing. The most recent was to go to a HP store, and my spouse came home with a notebook and pen representing her "Hogwarts house." I reminded her that she promised to NEVER bring Disney merch around me, and she goes, "Disney didn't own the 'Harry Potter' franchise then," which is splitting hairs at best. She put the merch inside a drawer where I won't see it, but she won't get rid of it or apologize for buying it. Now she's planning to watch some 'HP' reunion IN THE HOUSE while Zooming with the twins. Prudence, she has advanced degrees, a high-level job with a great salary, and successful daughters, so I don't know why she needs to cling onto HP, especially knowing that Disney is a deal-breaker for me. To this day, she claims HP is a "minimal" part of her life and that she didn't misrepresent. How can I make her see that her HP thing is actually a significant fixation she needs to outgrow if she wants our marriage to last?

[Slate]

Jenée Desmond-Harris points out that Disney does not actually own the "Harry Potter" franchise and asks the letter writer to chill out. "You have nothing to complain about," she writes. "For every hour she spends on her totally harmless hobby, you should be spending an hour finding your own books, movies, and interests and an hour talking to a therapist about how to become a less intolerant, judgmental person." Read the rest of her answer.

Am I Being Unfair By Asking My Mother-In-Law To Stay Out Of The Delivery Room While I'm Giving Birth?

My mother-in-law is insisting she should be in the delivery room when my son is born. I don't want extra people in the room, anyone other than my husband and my own mother. (I will be trying to do this drug-free.) My husband feels as if he is between a rock and a hard place, since his mother and I are both adamant. But I think I get to choose, since I will be the one in labor. I already told my mother-in-law I am uncomfortable with her presence during delivery, and she apparently spent a week crying about it, much to the dismay of my husband and father-in-law, who are pressuring me to change my mind, because they are used to giving her her way when she does the drama thing. But I feel it is important to set some boundaries and not be manipulated. Do you think I am being unfair?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax encourages the letter writer to hold firm and try to enlist their husband's help. "He can say very sympathetically that he understands how much this means to her, but that you and he have made your decision (note the two words of crucial backup): that you're the one running this marathon, your needs are paramount and the matter is closed," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Unload On My In-Laws Because They Haven't Hired My Stepson As Their Real Estate Agent?

I have been married to "Bev" for 14 years. She is wonderful. It is a second marriage for both of us. Her son, "Cliff," is like a son to me, and I love him very much. The problem is that my wife's family, who all live locally, seem to think of Cliff as something other than being immediate family. Cliff is a real estate agent. He is part-owner of a company and a real estate broker. Cliff works extremely hard to make a living and yet he has several family members who will not use his services. His first cousin refused to use him while buying and selling numerous houses, to the tune of approximately $225,000 in lost revenue for Cliff. Cliff has a wife and two children, and certainly could use the money. The same exact thing happened five years ago, and my wife did not talk to her sister or niece for almost three years because of it. They are very snobbish, and don't include us in their gatherings. I am fed up with it and want to unload on the bunch of them; including the parents who I think are partly to blame for this whole situation. As it stands right now, I do not want any of them in my house at all. Based on this; however, I feel if I did unload, it would mean that my wife would end up losing whatever relationship she now has with her sister and niece. What do you think I should do?

[The Washington Post]

Amy Dickinson recommends that the letter writer defer to their wife. "Cliff will have to build up his business through other means, and there might be more positive ways you can help, aside from punishing these family members," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Teenage Daughter To Stop Being Such A Snob?

My 16-year-old daughter, "Claire," is gradually turning into a snob. While we used to be able to bond over a mutual appreciation of music, food, art, travel, and other areas of culture, lately any discussions around those topics seem to end with her treating me as stupid and unsophisticated. For example: like many people, I was excited when Adele released her new album. But Claire belittles me for being "basic" and having "mainstream taste." God forbid I ever mention that I enjoy songs from Taylor Swift's recent re-release. Claire herself used to love a lot of popular music, but now she views any musician who's been able to generate a real following — and pay the bills — as an artistic traitor. She's become similarly pretentious about food. Now everything that isn't Michelin-starred is "inauthentic," "low-quality," and "unhealthy." She refuses to dine at a number of wonderful little mom-and-pop restaurants that she used to adore; now she says they aren't innovative enough. And she will not eat anything I cook! She has been trying to push me to shop at grocery stores that I cannot afford and buy products that are exorbitantly priced. I refuse to give in (she can either eat what we eat or get a job and pay for her own food). Also, the way she talks about our past trips saddens me. Prior to the pandemic, I tried to take the family on an annual vacation to a different destination every year. We went to New York City, Hawaii, national parks, Canada, and various cities in Europe. Which the old Claire enjoyed! But 16-year-old Claire claims that her biggest source of embarrassment in her life is the fact that she's been to "tourist traps" like the Statue of Liberty and Buckingham Palace — never mind that my husband and I saved up for those trips and that many kids never have the privilege to travel. I know it's common for teens to go through phases, but I really hate this one, especially since so much of what she says and does seems to be pointedly against me. Is it possible to get her back on track? She was brought up to respect other people's preferences and tastes and to be kind! And if I can't fix this, then what can I do to maintain my sanity when Claire's snobbery rears its head?

[Slate]

Michelle Herman rules that this is a very normal phase of teenage rebellion. "The less you engage, the faster she'll move through this," she writes. "And if she comes out the other end as an adult with tastes that are permanently different from yours — well, she isn't you, after all." Read the rest of her answer.

Is It Inappropriate To Greet One's Neighbors?

I live in an apartment building and whenever I see someone (especially when waiting for the elevator), I say hello, good morning, good evening, etc. My parents were adamant about manners, and I was raised to greet people and acknowledge them. I do this automatically, even when I'm not aware of it. I recently had an episode where a neighbor, who has made it apparent that he and his girlfriend don't care for me, has asked me to stop greeting either of them whenever I see them. When I asked why, he said that I was pushing the boundaries of being a good neighbor. I'd never heard of this, and have no idea if I should respond as requested or just laugh it off (which I did when I thought of it). As I run into them a few times a week, do you have any suggestions?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin counsel the letter writer to smile without using their eyes whenever they see the neighbor in question. "You may greet your neighbors thus whenever you see them, signifying that you have heard their unneighborly request and will abide by it — but not ungrudgingly so," they write. Read the rest of their answer.