'Euphoria' Season 2 Premiered Last Weekend, And People Are Roasting Themselves For Their Comparatively Boring High School Experiences
After two and a half long years, fans of "Euphoria" have finally been rewarded with the debut of the show's second season. Though "rewarded" maybe isn't quite the right word, given the show's extremely dark subject matter (drug addiction and sexual abuse being two main topics) and high tension — not to mention the fact that the teen characters on the show pack more into each school day than many adults can fit into a month.
Given the shenanigans the "Euphoria" teens get into on the reg, it may be more accurate to say that the show has finally returned to implicitly roasting its viewers, given the fact that most of us had comparatively, uh, tame high school experiences.
I'll speak only for myself, but while the characters on "Euphoria" do reinforce the fact that my high school self was decidedly uncool, I'm also very relieved that I didn't go through all the sh*t they deal with. So, thanks to my parents for not enrolling me at Euphoria High, and please enjoy the tweets.