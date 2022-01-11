'Euphoria' Season 2 Premiered Last Weekend, And People Are Roasting Themselves For Their Comparatively Boring High School Experiences

After two and a half long years, fans of "Euphoria" have finally been rewarded with the debut of the show's second season. Though "rewarded" maybe isn't quite the right word, given the show's extremely dark subject matter (drug addiction and sexual abuse being two main topics) and high tension — not to mention the fact that the teen characters on the show pack more into each school day than many adults can fit into a month.

I saw more penises in the season premiere of Euphoria than I did in all of 2021 — Molly Kornfeld (@molly_kornfeld) January 11, 2022

Given the shenanigans the "Euphoria" teens get into on the reg, it may be more accurate to say that the show has finally returned to implicitly roasting its viewers, given the fact that most of us had comparatively, uh, tame high school experiences.

I'll speak only for myself, but while the characters on "Euphoria" do reinforce the fact that my high school self was decidedly uncool, I'm also very relieved that I didn't go through all the sh*t they deal with. So, thanks to my parents for not enrolling me at Euphoria High, and please enjoy the tweets.

Imagine being a custodian at Euphoria high school.



Just sweeping up glitter, pistols, and Meth — New Year, New Dad (@BigTucsonDad) January 11, 2022

I love watching shows like Euphoria, Outer Banks, and 13 Reasons Why because they are quite relatable and do a great job at portraying the traditional high school experience — Lil Sasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) January 11, 2022

weird that no one on the website for smug nerds can relate to euphoria — amelia elizalde (@ameliaelizalde) January 11, 2022

a teacher at euphoria high pic.twitter.com/OueXD4J7P2 — Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) January 11, 2022

i wish euphoria had more storylines reflective of my life in high school (wearing basketball shorts every day of the year, getting a penny stuck in my steering wheel so whenever i turned left it honked for 2 mins, losing my virginity to a girl who said "tell no one about this") — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) January 11, 2022

Day 1 of Orientation at Euphoria High School pic.twitter.com/rUzG9zF5bS — davey (@daveyjames22) January 11, 2022

Euphoria asks an interesting question: what if people in high school were 27 years old — Alex Peter (@LolOverruled) January 10, 2022

zendaya going from spider-man: no way home to the euphoria set pic.twitter.com/g5jz3pHJGu — rev (@talebyquincy) January 9, 2022

"my high school wasn't like euphoria at all* ok sorry you didn't get into hot bitches with drug problems academy, I did and had a great time — Grace Freud (@GraceGFreud) January 11, 2022