Goldilocks Was Stupid, Eleanor Rigby Loved NFTs And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

It's the first tweet roundup of the new year, and the energy is — well, it's whatever all this is. Enjoy, and welcome to 2022.

This is the vibe of the new year:

It was the fast of times, it was the furious of times — Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) December 30, 2021

1b. Related:

Vin Diesel eats two meals a day:



1) Breakfast



2) Breakfurious — Michael sucks (@Home_Halfway) January 3, 2022

2. Relatable:

ive got a serious case of the Winter Break Uglies which are when u look really ugly over winter break — anne (@codinghater) December 30, 2021

3. Oh no:

Lot of people texting audio messages these days and I fear it's a slippery slope to going back to phone calls — Tom Thakkar (@TomAThakkar) December 31, 2021

4. She was a fool:

goldilocks was so stupid for not wanting to sleep in a bed too big for her. oh nooo i'm tooo comfy!! shut up — Cat Elgarrista (@cat_elg) January 3, 2022

5. Haha!

wild that climate change is a group project where everyone drowns if six rich kids don't do the reading — ziwe (@ziwe) December 30, 2021

6. I loved the scene of the Beatles writing this song in "Get Back":

Eleanor Rigby

Loved NFTs and was shocked when one day she logged on

"All my apes gone" — Hagai Palevsky (he/him) (@DialHForHagai) December 30, 2021

7. Can't wait to be openly judged by babies:

all babies should learn baby sign language so they can start gossiping right away — jo (@cowboypraxis) January 4, 2022

8. How have we not noticed this before:

9. Sdslkdfjlkf:

10. From all of us at Digg, we wish you a:

For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.