With the Omicron variant surging and Delta already on the march, it is now more important than ever to be wary of the air we breathe. At any given moment there could be millions of harmful bacteria and viruses in your home, so why take any chances?

A lot of people nowadays have an air purifier in their home without realizing that most of them don't have the effect of sanitizing the air. That is where the Brondell Pro stands out. Utilizing its AG+ technology which incorporates a five-filter system that doesn't only remove fine particles from the air, but also disinfects it.

The AG+ technology that the Brondell Pro incorporates is a series of five separate filters made up of an H12 HEPA filter which helps reduce and eliminate COVID-19 virus, general virus, bacteria, pollutants, and mold. A pre-filter that captures hair, fiber and large particles and helps protect and keep the HEPA filter active to combat viruses and bacteria. A nanocrystalline filter that removes harmful gasses, formaldehyde, benzene, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). VOCs are a classification of harmful gasses that are emitted from various household products such as adhesives and paint; these are also released through activities such as wood burning. A UV disinfection lamp that keeps the inside of the filter clean. And a plasma generator/triple air filter that destroys microorganisms in the surrounding air.

Thanks to COVID and its variants we are already hearing possibilities of more shutdowns coming in the future. If we are to avoid that, it's an imperative that you and your loved ones are safe in whatever space they are in, be it schools or restaurants. With the AG+ technology found in the Brondell Pro these crippling shutdowns can be shortened if not totally averted.

This model has already seen success in California and New York during the initial stages of the pandemic, where it was deployed free of charge to disproportionately affected communities as a part of its small business program. With a HEPA air purifier in their corner, business owners saw spectacular results in opening back up to the public offering safe, clean air to their customers and employees.

Jeannette, from Sweet Mimi's Cafe, in Saratoga New York had this to say. "Sweet Mimi's Café is a small café with only 35 seats. So when we were mandated to go to 50% capacity, I had to take some measures to keep my doors open, and most importantly make my team and customers feel safe and comfortable being here. So we created safe pods for two to four guests and invested in the Brondell Pro air purification system... Without taking these measures and doing all we can to make our employees and customers safer, we couldn't stay in business".

The Brondell Pro has gone through intensive 3rd party testing from world class virology labs such as Swiss based SGS and US based MRI Global. These tests introduced a litany of aerosolized viruses ranging from the flu to Covid into a closed space with the Brondell Pro and it has passed each with flying colors.

Not only is this a means of clearing the air of harmful bacteria but it's also a godsend for people who live in areas that are affected by wildfires. Part of the Brondell Pro's AG+ tech is a filter system that collects fine particles and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) in the air like those found in smoke.

This isn't just a worry for people who live near these fires. Studies show that the toxic air produced by these fires can reach communities thousands of miles away. This harmful concoction of smoke, VOCs and Ozone can have an impact on children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Virus and bacteria mitigation aren't all that the Brondell Pro specializes in preventing. It is perfect for people who suffer from seasonal allergies as well as people who have pet allergies, filtering out the causes such as pollen and pet dander.

Gialina, who happens to be a restaurant owner has seen the benefits of having an air purifier in her home and decided to put the Brondel Pro in her business said "Having the Brondell Pro in my restaurant provides not only an added layer of protection from COVID-19, but it also offers us much more. With the Brondell Pro, we can scrub the air of other particulates, like flour, which is [an] added benefit for our customers with severe gluten allergies or celiac disease." With all that's going on in the world today with the pandemic, wildfires and an increasingly unpredictable future, it's high time that people start taking matters of health into their own hands. Realizing that an ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of cure, the creators of the Brondell Pro are offering you the tools you need to keep you and your loved ones safe from whatever harm life may blow your way.