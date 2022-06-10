A Private Chef In The Hamptons Shows Us What Her Day Looks Like
As an avid cook and a food lover, I can't decide if I'd rather be this woman or her clients. Either way, though, you would not catch me cracking a Diet Coke that early in the morning.
As an avid cook and a food lover, I can't decide if I'd rather be this woman or her clients. Either way, though, you would not catch me cracking a Diet Coke that early in the morning.
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.Subscribe
Beatboxer Tom Thum drops a quick snythwave edit with some deep, deep vibrations that would fit right into a sci-fi show title sequence.
"I've spent more than three years interviewing friends for 'The Friendship Files.' Here's what I've learned."
People can't decide if this is way too much work for one day or if it's a total dream job. We just have one concern: Diet Coke at 7 AM???
An alarming trend shows average temperatures have increased by at least 2F since 1970, with even higher spikes in the west and south-west.
"I do think it's worth it to kind of kick and scream a little bit to defend your business and everything that you stand for."
No animal ears have ever been this cute.
You do not need to have seen this movie to enjoy this bizarre scene.
This week, we've also got a guy who thinks people in their thirties shouldn't enjoy live music, a woman irate that "Fire Island" doesn't pass the Bechdel Test, a guy with an unexciting fantasy about blockchain gaming and rich people doing caviar "bumps."
The Rock manages to challenge what we thought we knew about Superman while shedding no light on what "Black Adam" is actually about.
"I don't gain anything besides a commute."
The Consumer Price Index jumped to 8.6 percent in May, the highest figure its reached in four decades.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Bama Saltwater dropped a GoPro into the deep end at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier and recorded close-up footage of almost everything that goes on down there.
Using your stress and anxiety as fuel to power through a taxing week isn't nearly as constructive as you think, experts warn.
Tom Cruise took things into his own hands and performed an impromptu dance during the "Tropic Thunder" make-up test. Watch film director Ben Stiller and editor Greg Hayden explain how it ended up in the film we all saw.
Sex — having it, thinking about it — dominated my life for years. When it stopped, the truth behind why became impossible to suppress.
7,000 GaryVee fans descend on Minneapolis.
The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this week, follows inventor David Hansen's mission to bring "compassion and consciousness" to world-famous robot Sophia.
The fast-food giant is streamlining its menu amid staff shortages.
Ten years is enough time for society and your own life to become dramatically different.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Before he started in on an eloquent assessment of what conservative states and schools are doing with books right now, LeVar Burton summarized his feelings by mouthing a very apt swear word to his co-hosts.
Sierra Leone recently got its first traditional fine-dining restaurant: a buzzing oasis where West African history and culture meet haute cuisine.
Leatherman's Wave Plus works in 17 tools into one pocket-sized device. Turns out, it's like catnip for dads.
In 1997, the 46-year-old sued his local police department after being denied a job there because he scored too high on an intelligence test. More bizarre still, the courts sided with law enforcement.
New footage of the Capitol insurrection was presented during the first day of the public hearings by Rep. Bennie Thompson. (This video contains violent images.)
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
This waterproof offers up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, so you can keep the jams pumping all day long.
If you hate the fact that your stored ice cream often gets freezer burn, there's a solution to flip the problem on its head. (From 2019)
These illuminated cubes look like the ding-dang future! We want them in every friggin' room.
Rainn Wilson was thrust into the limelight after playing Dwight Schrute on the successful TV show "The Office." His phobia of talk shows started increasing with the show's popularity. Here's how he overcame it.
Whether your family does the Tooth Fairy or not, you'll eventually have to talk about the story behind the fairy, and answer some questions from your kids.
"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah explained why we're currently in a financial ruin and torched Republicans for following the same script again regarding anti-gun control arguments.
The Swedish city of Malmö is taking dirty talk to a whole new level in its latest effort to clean up the streets.
Consumers are watching their pennies at the gas station and grocery store as consumer prices surged 8.6 percent in May, pushing the annual inflation rate to its highest in over 40 years.
Fruit farmers explain how they grow special mangoes called Taiyo no Tamago, out in the Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan, which are auctioned off for about $4K a pair. Here's what makes them so rare and why farmers dedicate their life towards them.
Footage of testimony from former Trump officials provided some of the most explosive moments.
But not before paying about $100,000 more than what a collector called "Mr Cheese" paid for it last month.
Film-maker Nick Quested, who captured footage of far-right group the Proud Boys, spoke at the first of six congressional hearings into the January 6 riots.
Every few years, a technology comes along that splits the world neatly into before and after.
Many shifts were for the better — and they're certainly not universal.
Here's why Brownlee thinks the new and highly anticipated M2 MacBook Air is "a good machine" despite some terribly minor setbacks.
Yes, the stimulus was too big. But that's not the main reason prices are through the roof.
"This was a huge animal," said Chris Barker, a doctoral student who led the study.
Watch Winona Ryder go through a range of emotions as David Harbour explains how he was obsessed with playing "The Sims" back in 2005, and how the game eerily mimicked his real life and turned him into a vegetable.
The new chain will replace McDonald's, which pulled out of Russia as a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The Recording Academy's newest prize is a noble idea but poorly conceived — much like the awkward, embarrassingly earnest songs it will probably inspire.