Zillow Wrapped, An Apology From The Guy Who Designed Rainbow Road And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

HELLO FROM THE GREEN LIGHT DISTRICT

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we have no money but we're still getting into the Christmas spirit. Enjoy.

Love this for me:

Someone's mom is using you as a bad example for her kid — Usman Tariq 🇵🇰 (@koi_takleef) December 1, 2021

2. Love this for him:

Sisyphus has found a unique modern solution to his curse https://t.co/QQPQWnrOB6 — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) December 7, 2021

3. It's showtime:

babe let's go to the cinema. what are you in the mood for — a visual feast? a love letter? a tour de force? — Matt Barats (@MattBarats) December 4, 2021

4. It is… not showtime:

adele tickets 4k??? HELLO FROM THE PARKING LOTTTT — dee {peace and blessings}🙏🏽 (@michelesecrets) December 1, 2021

5. Speaking of money:

banks email like "Ummmmm we have a MESSAGE for you. In your INBOX" and then the message is like "Hello we are your bank" — steph mccann (@steph_mcca) December 3, 2021

6. And, uh, still speaking of money:

Anyone else get their Zillow Wrapped yet? Wtf pic.twitter.com/SoJA3qS7Ee — Alex Dobrenko (@Dobrenkz) December 2, 2021

7. You still want to be a part of it?? New York, New York???

People fall in love with the New York skyline...but what if I told you this is what's inside pic.twitter.com/YgSFlKwMiY — kelly cooper (@kellyccooper) December 6, 2021

8. In other bad design news:

9. Hell yeah:

most american cities have eliminated their 'red light district' but many still have a 'green light district' where you can hire grinches to 'turn tricks' (tying your enemies shoelaces together, stealing their xmas etc) — yung🛠walken (@as_a_worker) December 2, 2021

10. Hell no:

How the Grinch Stole Thickness pic.twitter.com/W2QghPpKEM — Stank Sinatra (@NMJMRedux) December 6, 2021





