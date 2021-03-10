The Winners Of The 2020 World Nature Photography Awards Are Here And They're Spectacular

The recently announced winners of the World Nature Photography Awards (WNPAs) are extraordinary images of the thrilling flora and fauna that inhabit our planet. Submissions for the competition were accepted from all around the world.

"We've been thrilled with the quality of work that was entered into the awards," Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the awards, said in a statement. "It was such a privilege to see the competition's philosophy come to life — our photographers really are shining a spotlight on the wonders of the natural world in a way that reminds us to do everything we can to protect the future of our planet."

Here are a few of our favorite photos from the competition.

The World Is Going Upside Down

Grand Prize Winner, Gold Winner, Animals In Their Habitat

© Thomas Vijayan / World Nature Photography Awards

Thomas Vijayan had to wait several hours to catch this best-in-show shot of a critically endangered orangutan in Tanjung Puting National Park, Borneo. "I had this frame in my mind so… I firstly selected a tree that was in the water so that I [could] get a good reflection of the sky which can make the image look upside down, [and] then I climbed up on the tree and waited for hours," Vijayan revealed.

Fox

Silver Winner, Animals In Their Habitat

© Vladimir Cech / World Nature Photography Awards

Vladimir Cech spotted a red fox walking along a felled tree in the Bohemian Forest of the Czech Republic.

Be Alert

Bronze Winner, Animals In Their Habitat

© Arlette Magiera / World Nature Photography Awards

Arlette Magiera captured this shot of a male kongoni trotting in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda.

Flying Saucer

Gold Winner, Behavior: Birds

© Dale Paul / World Nature Photography Awards

Photographer Dale Paul caught this shot of a great horned owl just as it had leapt off its perch to begin its flight.

Sedge Wren Splits

Silver Winner, Behavior: Birds

© Andy Pollard / World Nature Photography Awards

A sedge wren performs an amazing split between two stalks of wheat in the Falkland Islands.

You Are My Sunshine

Bronze, Behavior: Birds

© Lisa Roeder / World Nature Photography Awards

This Clark's grebe snuggles with its newborn chick, photographed by Lisa Roeder in San Luis Obispo, California.

Surrounded

Gold Winner, People and Nature

© Chrysta Funk / World Nature Photography Awards

Chrysta Funk said she was out diving in the Pacific when this school of fish formed a fantastic halo. "Sometimes you'll see a ton of life in this area and other times you won't," Funk said. "This particular day we came upon a few bait balls and the fish let us swim around them."

We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat

Silver Winner, People and Nature

© Naomi Rose / World Nature Photography Awards

Naomi Rose got a wonderful forced perspective photo of this giant-looking Northern giant petrel.

A Landscape And A Lifestyle

Bronze Winner, People and Nature

© Mark McInnis / World Nature Photography Awards

Surfing photographer Mark McInnis captured Josh Mulcoy on the rocky beaches of Alaska on the hunt for the perfect wave.

Lion Fight

Gold Winner, Behavior: Mammals

© Raymond Nowotny / World Nature Photography Awards

Raymond Nowotny captured this lion fight break out in the depths of the Serengeti.

Muddy Rhino

Silver Winner, Behavior: Mammals

© Darren Donovan / World Nature Photography Awards

A white rhino bull takes a mud bath at Madikwe Game Reserve in South Africa.

The Play Fight

Bronze Winner, Behavior: Mammals

© Nabarun Majumdar / World Nature Photography Awards

Sub-adult tigers splashing around at Dhikala Corbett Tiger Reserve in India.



