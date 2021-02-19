Woman Who Used To Work At Nordstrom Reveals How You Can Buy Things That Only Cost A Penny
It is rare, purchasing penny items, but when it does happen, it's so satisfying.
[Via TikTok]
Every week, it would appear there is a new pandemic wall, and we are all hitting it
Like many Texans, residents in one Austin apartment complex faced a kaleidoscope of worst-case scenarios. And like many Texans, they had to get through them alone.
Bands like Third Eye Blind, Cake and Live ruled the 90s and then completely lost favor in the 2000s. What happened?
A cyclist films the shockingly dangerous bike lane on Avenue Gambetta in Paris, France, which runs adjacent to the north side of the Père Lachaise cemetery.
Americans eat twice as much chicken as they did in the 1970s. Why?
The weather has been truly atrocious recently, so we're stocking up on hand warmers.
Jakarta, population 10.77 million, is sinking into the ocean fast. How did things get this bad?
Kevin Smokler, director of the documentary Vinyl Nation, looks at the cultural impact of Jonathan Demme's Oscar-winning classic.
Florida health administrators said two women in Florida "dressed up as grannies" in order to receive their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Shannon was used to her socially awkward son being bullied by other boys at the private school he attends in Atlanta. But when she picked him up from school in mid-January and her eighth grader told her he was being called a "simp," Shannon, who's only using her first name to protect her son's identity, didn't know what to think.
This week's characters include a guy who wants "normies" to stay away from anime, a congresswoman with a spectacularly bad comeback and more.
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
President Biden has promised enough doses for all American adults by this summer. There's not much even the Defense Production Act can do to deliver doses before then.
The story behind Sisqo's smash hit "The Thong Song" involves Michael Jackson, Eleanor Rigby and a Star Wars violinist.
In the contest over who could make the most accurate coronavirus forecast, it was global institutions vs. a guy living with his parents in Santa Clara.
Clearly, Toyota wants old people to think young people think minivans are cool.
Please enjoy 30 minutes of Studio Ghibli's relaxing animated backdrops.
It's not just San Francisco's Millennium Tower that's sinking. The entire Bay Area is plunging downward under the weight of its own sprawl.
The South Korean military admitted to a lapse in its border security. The crossing marked the second embarrassing breach for the country in recent months.
Batman's got nothing on Catwoman.
This past week has been a mess, and we have the tweets to prove it. But at the end of the day, if you can't look in the mirror and live laugh love, what do you have? Let's see some jokes.
FOX 5's Bob Barnard has a puppy interrupt his live shot in the most wholesome news report you'll see today.
Can we now stop arguing about where Greenpoint ends and Williamsburg begins?
Officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said that grid operators implemented blackouts to avoid a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months.
If you want to be headhunted, here are some tips you can use to improve your LinkedIn profile.
The Cooking section hit the third-rail of Italian cuisine with its "bright tang" spin on an untouchable favorite, violating the commandment: thou shalt not tinker with perfection.
Losing power for a long stretch can be devastating, so it's a good idea to keep this well-reviewed generator handy in case of emergency.
The work cultures between European countries and the US is very different.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce.
It's just a concept, but boy could we use something this simple to manage our privacy.
How the scariest ride at the amusement park drop you hundreds of feet safely.
"I got out there and sat down on the toilet and immediately something bit my butt right as I sat down," Shannon Stevens told the AP.
Peter Stuart's life would have been different had his 1995 classic "Everything Falls Apart" stayed in the final version.
Multiple proposals have called for Chicago to become the 51st state. While that sounds outlandish, here's how the state of Chicago would compare to the rest of the United States.
Also featuring the J.Lo Challenge, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."
I'm bipolar, and when I started to feel that familiar mix of attraction, infatuation and intensity, I had to stop and ask, "is this real?"
If worse came to worse, you could make a phone battery powered by pee.
It was unimaginable. First came the freezing rain – five times more than the forecasters had anticipated.
The vaccine rollout has frustrated people across the country. But it didn't have to be that way.
Daniel LaBelle hilariously shows what it would look like if people only could power walk.
Why I've made it my mission to teach others about Prince Hall
How an obsession with space led to a partnership on the Perseverance rover — and the chance we could finally hear what our planetary neighbor sounds like.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
There's power in the 14th Amendment. It's time to use it.
Four years' worth of stories about VIP visits and grooming protocols, palm-greasing, rotten vegetables, and that time they lost Steve Mnuchin's coat.
Dave Rawlings, a professional swordsman, rates ten famous sword fighting scenes on their historical and technical accuracy.