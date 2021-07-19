Woman Who Previously Worked As A Villain In Disney World Reveals The Time She Made A Grown Adult Cry
What happens when you do your job a little too well.
"At 29? I was out every weekend, drinking and smoking."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Much has been said about the Tesla Model S Plaid Model and how it can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a little under two seconds. But does the claim actually hold up when you road test it?
Adopting used to be a good thing that good people could do. These days, you're probably not good enough.
I really do think the devil is in his "details."
When life gives you obstacle courses, make slide rides.
In honor of the show's 25th anniversary, "The Daily Show" co-creator Lizz Winstead opens up about how they changed TV
news" forever.
And elite universities deserve a huge share of the blame.
A theory that the beds at the Olympics, which are made out of cardboard, were built to prevent intimacy between athletes was debunked quickly by gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan.
Katie Hopkins said she had been trying to surprise quarantine officials by sprinting to the door when she heard a knock, opening it "naked with no face mask."
Ken Carbone, Ayse Birsel and Allan Chochinov discuss how bad design can prompt creative breakthroughs — and what even constitutes "bad design" in the first place.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Matt Gaetz's facial expression immediately changes when he realizes the "supporter" is not who he seems to be.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Anthropology and evolutionary biology help demystify the groove.
Fans at the British Grand Prix caught the moment Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed, on lap one at Copse Corner, on camera.
"Pig" star Nicolas Cage on how his tortured relationship with Hollywood celebrity inspired one of his greatest performances.
Coffee connoisseur James Hoffmann goes in depth about the history of Espresso drinks and what you can do with them.
For $10, you can claim a royal title for yourself or your friends. But most of the time, they're not what they seem.
In an hours-long interview with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker from his Mar-a-Lago throne, the former president repeated his election lies, bashed Mitch McConnell ("he's a stupid person"), and teased a triumphant comeback.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Late night talk shows used to be a cherished part of American culture. Why aren't they so beloved anymore?
Everybody needs some extra power. Right now, Amazon is discounting wall adapters, Qi wireless chargers, Lightning cables, battery backups and more from on of the top-selling charging brands.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Not only are these Trailheads from Lems Shoes built for comfort on long hiking trips, they're low-profile and attractive enough to wear out on the town.
In spite of the heat, we're trying to spend as much time outside with our friends as possible. Spikeball is the perfect way to keep everyone entertained.
With vaccination rates still not at the threshold needed to stop the spread of COVID-19, most Americans who are unprotected will likely contract the rapidly spreading Delta variant, one expert said.
She's a natural at this.
A previously unreleased 2010 Prince record arrives this month. His collaborators look back on the sessions and offer a glimpse into the icon's private world.
Ramon Sosa, a successful businessman from Texas, found himself in a weird position — he had to fake his death to help uncover the truth about his relationship.
The twisted story of Harrison Post, a gay man put under guardianship in the 1930s.
It is a sick, sad secret I don't want to give up.
Jeff Ostroff explains how a poorly constructed pool deck could shed some light on the Surfside condo collapse.
Courses to train young people to be ethical consumers of porn have a hugely complex task ahead of them.
Zahra Hirji on how to write and think about a warming planet
This student pilot lost power in the air and with the help of the Air Traffic Control he managed to navigate a safe landing.
This reader underwent a surprising breakup, and is tired of feeling sad, and lonely. The more time goes on, the more they worry they're not going to be able to move past it. But healing is slow and steady, Papi advises. It's hard to see it happening.
Love it or hate it "The Catcher in the Rye" has endured. So here are a load of phonies from The New York Times, TIME, The New Yorker and elsewhere with their impressions of Holden Caulfield and his New York odyssey way back in 1951.
The petrolheads at DragTimes took the $2M McLaren Elva out for a spin through Foot Hills Parkway and the "Tail of the Dragon" track in Tennessee.
Gen Z teens are running TikTok and Instagram fan pages for TV shows that aired in the 2000s. They say modern TV shows "try too hard."
Netflix fired three marketing executives after discovering Slack messages in which they vented about colleagues.
Three people from BuzzFeed taste Kraft Mac And Cheese Ice Cream for the first time.
NSO Group software can record your calls, copy your messages and secretly film you.
It's 80 degrees out but feels hotter inside this four-bedroom apartment on the upper Upper West Side, where the AC is off to cut noise and the three members of sketch-comedy group Please Don't Destroy are on their 19th take of the same 15-second stretch of video.
Jon Diaz, a track star, takes on the New York City Subway train in a race to the next stop.
The experiences of some WWII veterans played a pivotal role in painting sharks as creatures to be feared.
Peter Fatovich seemed a happily married father of four when he took his own life in 1994. His wife would search for decades to uncover the tragic truth behind his death.
On one of the emptiest land masses on the planet, you're unlikely to find another human being. Here's the miraculous story of one survivor who lived to share his tale.