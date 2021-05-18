You've Probably Been Playing 'Minesweeper' Wrong Your Whole Life
We're among one of those people who had no idea the numbers in the game actually meant something.
[Via Twitter]
We're among one of those people who had no idea the numbers in the game actually meant something.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Using graphic language at work has been long frowned upon. But could there be an advantage to peppering your speech with a few strategic expletives?
We're among one of those people who had no idea the numbers in the game actually meant something.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
How this biker is able to ride a mountain bike smoothly across this road, which is full of switchbacks and hairpin turns, we have no idea.
Keanu Reeves, Kendall Jenner, Jerry Seinfeld and more have driven this particular model. There's a reason for that.
Leo Prinsloo breaks down the viral dashcam video that captured his daring escape earlier this month.
Elise Lamsdale has come up with a foolproof method for getting someone to say their name in the least awkward way possible.
Nine members of the New York Yankees team and staff tested positive for COVID. They were all vaccinated. How does that happen?
Strap on that thinking cap.
Edinson Cavani put his side Manchester United ahead with this perfectly executed chip shot.
Repair works at a reservoir in Italy have revealed the remains of a village submerged for decades.
From former US President Donald Trump to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are five heads of state that seriously mishandled their countries' responses to the pandemic.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A TikToker who's waited tables in Japan and the US perfectly captures the difference between how patrons of each country order.
The aura that Gates built over the past two decades may be permanently shattered.
A teacher at Grosse Pointe Public Schools delivered an intense resignation speech to the board of education decrying the board's decision regarding COVID-19 protocols.
In the '90s, a frustrated artist in Berlin went on a crime spree — building bombs, extorting high-end stores and styling his persona after Scrooge McDuck. He soon became a German folk hero.
When amateur player Alex O'Brien unexpectedly won an online poker tournament, little did she know that she'd be pitted against one of the game's most controversial players.
CNN's Brianna Keilar put Franklin Graham on the spot about whether he believed the 2020 election was legitimate.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
What the debate about paying for infrastructure misses.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
TikToker Chelsey Lance describes her reasoning behind her scheduling of her dating calendar.
A recent 12,000-person survey revealed that the great majority of expats are happy with their lives abroad — but those living in Taiwan are the happiest overall.
Keep this tiny crowdfunded pen with you, and it might just be the last one you'll ever buy.
Now that we're vax'd up, we plan on spending our weekends kicking it at the beach. These lovely slip-ons are handmade in India with comfort and durability in mind.
Not only does this kit help you brew the beer, it helps you bottle your own beer as well. How cool is that?
Kevin Pillar was able to walk it off, but this has got to be one a Major League player's biggest fears.
Researchers using enhanced, rare footage of a transport to a Nazi death camp have been able to identify some passengers, including children who survived.
Though smartphones are becoming ever more high-tech and multi-functional, a growing number of young people are giving them up. Here's why.
Duke the dog was caught by surprise when he was lifted into the air by a dust devil.
The movement to repair Americans' broken relationship with the news media.
Rural Hamilton County in Upstate New York leans heavily Republican, yet it bucked trends to become one of the most vaccinated counties in the country.
Zack Snyder reveals some of the most Googled things about himself.
Some people think it's the worst film ever made. For others it's an eye-opening film that changes the way they think about development aid or stereotypes.
A new book goes micro to show the wonderful world of close-up chemical reactions.
If nature were a horror film.
A new exhibit in New York features rarely seen photos of the LGBTQ community enjoying the freedom offered by Cherry Grove, one of America's first gay beach towns.
The subject of a new Netflix miniseries, Halston once ruled over New York's fashion world. But the designer with a devil-may-care approach to his business dealings attempted too much, too quickly.
7NEWS in Australia obtained footage of Queensland Police failing to administer a breathalyzer to a retired colleague.
In Westchester County, New York, writer and editor Adriana Velez learns what her 17-year-old son eats when it's all up to him.
How a controversy over Amy Chua hosting students at her house has turned the campus on its head — again.
Sometimes the early inception of a technology feels stranger than fiction.
Despite all assertions that the site isn't powered by its sexual content, the platform is synonymous with porn. What is it really?
TikTok is full of funny, weird, diverse and unique talent. So why are its biggest stars so… boring?
If you ever wondered how sports broadcasters have no problem correctly pronouncing the names of sports team players, here's an easy explainer.
How would you feel about being able to pay to control multiple aspects of another person's life? A new app is offering you the chance to do just that.
It can be a helpful health measure for large groups of people, but it won't tell you much about yourself.
A decade after its release, the first "Thor" movie remains a pivotal moment in the history of the MCU.