Updated:

TikToker Kaya Simone gave a suggestion for the next time you're visiting the gift shop at 30 Rock in the heart of Rockefeller Center, located in New York City.

Simone revealed that when you go to the gift shop, NBC interns will be there and will ask you if you want to be an audience member for a monologue rehearsal. The tickets are free and it's a fun way to serendipitously experience a late night show while bopping around the city.

@kayamayabobaya

#stitch with @sooklyn #greenscreen #sethmeyers #jimmyfallon #trending #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Kaya Simone

[Via TikTok]

